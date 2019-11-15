The Highlights From Today's Explosive Public Impeachment Hearing
On Friday, former United States Ambassador to Ukraine Marie L. Yovanovitch testified before the House Intelligence Committee in the impeachment inquiry. Digg has you covered with all of the highlights.
Yovanovitch Warns Of A 'Crisis' In The State Department
Yovanovitch Said She Felt Threatened By Trump
Trump Attacks Yovanovitch On Twitter And She's Asked To Respond In Real Time
In what some were calling an unprecedented moment, President Donald Trump attacked Yovanovitch in the middle of the hearing and Adam Schiff asked her if she'd like to respond.
Observers — including several Fox News anchors and commentators — noted that the Trump's tweet and Yovanovitch's response were a bad moment for the president:
Ken Starr, who led the Clinton impeachment but has heavily criticized the Trump impeachment inquiry, saw things similarly:
Fox News Producer Says Witness Intimidation Isn't In The Constitution
We'll update this post with more highlights as they happen.