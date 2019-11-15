The Highlights From Today's Explosive Public Impeachment Hearing

On Friday, former United States Ambassador to Ukraine Marie L. Yovanovitch testified before the House Intelligence Committee in the impeachment inquiry. Digg has you covered with all of the highlights.



Yovanovitch Warns Of A 'Crisis' In The State Department

"The State Department is being hollowed out from within…this is not a time to undercut our diplomats."



Marie Yovanovich delivers an impassioned defense of diplomats, warns of "a crisis" in the State Dept. and expresses "grave concerns" about leadership. https://t.co/5l2kdnisNV pic.twitter.com/irlvOJk4Hw — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 15, 2019



Yovanovitch Said She Felt Threatened By Trump

"What did you think when Pres. Trump told Pres. Zelenskiy, and you read, that were 'going to go through some things?'"



Yovanovitch: "I was very concerned…It sounded like a threat."



"Did you feel threatened?"



Yovanovitch: "I did."https://t.co/APRDkqce3Q pic.twitter.com/bLAaUt6qUP — ABC News (@ABC) November 15, 2019



Trump Attacks Yovanovitch On Twitter And She's Asked To Respond In Real Time

In what some were calling an unprecedented moment, President Donald Trump attacked Yovanovitch in the middle of the hearing and Adam Schiff asked her if she'd like to respond.

Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President's absolute right to appoint ambassadors. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

Trump attacked Yovanovitch on Twitter during hearing.



Schiff: "Would you like to respond to the president's attack that everywhere you went turned bad?"



Yovanovitch: "I don't think I have such powers…I, and others have demonstrably made things better" https://t.co/5l2kdnisNV pic.twitter.com/dfqQGejqHw — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 15, 2019



Observers — including several Fox News anchors and commentators — noted that the Trump's tweet and Yovanovitch's response were a bad moment for the president:

That was a turning point in this hearing so far. She was already a sympathetic witness & the President's tweet ripping her allowed Schiff to point it out real time characterizing it as witness tampering or intimidation -adding an article of impeachment real-time. https://t.co/HSCkGMIqmH — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) November 15, 2019

.@jonkarl: "For the president in the midst of this testimony to attack [Yovanovitch] personally and suggest that she was somehow responsible for what went down in Somalia is one of the most extraordinary moments I have seen covering this White House." https://t.co/APRDkqce3Q pic.twitter.com/6PkrtaKr18 — ABC News (@ABC) November 15, 2019

This is Fox News.



"If you were not moved by the testimony of Marie Yovanovitch, you don't have a pulse." –Chris Wallace pic.twitter.com/vUWU2DAsiY — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) November 15, 2019

Ken Starr, who led the Clinton impeachment but has heavily criticized the Trump impeachment inquiry, saw things similarly:

Ken Starr on Fox News: "The president was not advised by counsel in deciding to do this tweet. Extraordinarily poor judgment... Obviously this was quite injurious." — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) November 15, 2019

Fox News Producer Says Witness Intimidation Isn't In The Constitution

Fox News Senior Capitol Hill producer: "Now, when we look at the U.S. Constitution and look at Article 2, Section 4, it doesn't say anything about witness intimidation." pic.twitter.com/Q5T5Bnlbo0 — Lis Power (@LisPower1) November 15, 2019



We'll update this post with more highlights as they happen.

