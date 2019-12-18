The 50 Most Common — And Worst — Passwords Of 2019
For its annual "worst passwords" list, password management and digital security company SplashData digs through all the leaked passwords of the year and picks out the most common — which is to say, if you use one of these passwords, you really, really shouldn't be.
More than anything, the passwords are a testament to our fundamental laziness as humans, such that we can barely think beyond QWERTY and various combinations of "1" and "1234." Things are definitely more interesting in the 25-50 range (Liverpool fans, get your act together. You too, Michaels):
#50 ginger
#49 biteme
#48 121212
#47 shadow
#46 nothing
#45 bailey
#44 passw0rd
#43 zxcvbnm
#42 987654321
#41 aa123456
#40 secret
#39 !@#$%^&*
#38 letmein
#37 charlie
#36 football
#35 freedom
#34 donald
#33 1q2w3e4r5t
#32 777777
#31 liverpool
#30 sunshine
#29 michael
#28 333333
#27 1qaz2wsx
#26 666666
#25 123qwe
#24 password1
#23 dragon
#22 princess
#21 888888
#19 7777777
#18 lovely
#17 555555
#16 654321
#15 qwertyuiop
#14 admin
#13 1q2w3e4r
#12 qwerty123
#11 abc123
#10 123123
#9 111111
#8 iloveyou
#7 12345
#6 12345678
#5 1234567
#4 password
#3 qwerty
#2 123456789
#1 123456
[SplashID via Lifehacker]