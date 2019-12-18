For its annual "worst passwords" list, password management and digital security company SplashData digs through all the leaked passwords of the year and picks out the most common — which is to say, if you use one of these passwords, you really, really shouldn't be.

More than anything, the passwords are a testament to our fundamental laziness as humans, such that we can barely think beyond QWERTY and various combinations of "1" and "1234." Things are definitely more interesting in the 25-50 range (Liverpool fans, get your act together. You too, Michaels):

#50 ginger #49 biteme #48 121212 #47 shadow #46 nothing #45 bailey #44 passw0rd #43 zxcvbnm #42 987654321 #41 aa123456 #40 secret #39 !@#$%^&* #38 letmein #37 charlie #36 football #35 freedom #34 donald #33 1q2w3e4r5t #32 777777 #31 liverpool #30 sunshine #29 michael #28 333333 #27 1qaz2wsx #26 666666 #25 123qwe #24 password1 #23 dragon #22 princess #21 888888 #19 7777777 #18 lovely #17 555555 #16 654321 #15 qwertyuiop #14 admin #13 1q2w3e4r #12 qwerty123 #11 abc123 #10 123123 #9 111111 #8 iloveyou #7 12345 #6 12345678 #5 1234567 #4 password #3 qwerty #2 123456789 #1 123456



[SplashID via Lifehacker]