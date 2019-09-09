The Wildlife Photographer Of The Year Finalists Are Stunning

Every year, London’s Natural History Museum collects the best wildlife photography from around the globe for its Wildlife Photographer of the year. Previous years’ competitions have featured some spectacular shots, and 2019’s contest is no exception.

In “Lucky Break,” Jason Bantle captures a curious raccoon poking its head out of a feral Ford Pinto:

Jason Bantle

In “Touching Trust,” a young grey whale in the San Ignacio Lagoon in Baja California swims toward a pair of hands:

Thomas P Peschak

Shooting in the Zimanga Private Game Reserve in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, photographer Peter Haygarth captured a rare — and thrilling — confrontation between a cheetah and a pack of wild dogs:

Peter Haygarth

Eduardo Del Álamo’s “If penguins could fly” captures the thrill and terror of a leopard seal’s hunt, as a Gentoo penguin desperately attempts to escape:

Eduardo Del Álamo

This mind-bending shot from Diana Rebman shows a Hokkaido long-tailed tit taking a bit from an icicle in sub-zero conditions:

Diana Rebman

Ralf Schneider captured this peaceful snap of a Weddell seal hugging itself in its sleep on the remote South Georgia island in the south Atlantic.

Ralf Schneider

Frank Deschandol “The Climbing Dead” puts a beautiful presentation to a disturbing phenomenon — the infection of a dead weevil by a zombie fungus:

Frank Deschandol

Carlos Pérez Naval’s “Canopy hangout” evokes the slow, idyllic life of a three-toed sloth in Panama’s Soberanía National Park:

Carlos Pérez Naval

Matthew Ware’s heartbreaking “Beach waste” chronicles the death of an endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtle, strangled by a loop of fabric from a discarded beach chair:

Matthew Ware

Minghui Yuan’s photo shows the fascinating cage a Cynamoth caterpillar weaves to protect itself during its pupation:

Minghui Yuan

