FULL HOUSE

Digg · Updated:

The 2008 financial crisis hit many Americans hard, and as a result, a significant percentage of millennials are finding themselves more likely to be living with their parents than with spouses. In a big shift from previous generations, young Americans are less likely to be married and many are still without a financially stable job.

Using data from US Census Bureau’s Current Population Surveys, 1968-2018, online apartment marketplace Apartment List, crafted an animated racing graph showing who Americans are living with at age 26.

[Via Reddit]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'WE CAN'T IMAGINE IT ANY OTHER WAY'

2 diggs nytimes.com
What would life be like without men? On this tiny Baltic island, it’s business as usual. But its colorful, folkloric way of life is threatened by a dwindling population.