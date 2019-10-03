FULL HOUSE
Who America’s 26-Year-Olds Are Living With From 1968 to 2018, Visualized
The 2008 financial crisis hit many Americans hard, and as a result, a significant percentage of millennials are finding themselves more likely to be living with their parents than with spouses. In a big shift from previous generations, young Americans are less likely to be married and many are still without a financially stable job.
Using data from US Census Bureau’s Current Population Surveys, 1968-2018, online apartment marketplace Apartment List, crafted an animated racing graph showing who Americans are living with at age 26.
[Via Reddit]