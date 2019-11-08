The Week's Best Memes, Ranked

In our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked, we not only rank the funniest memes on the internet each week, we also keep a running top 10 of the best memes of 2019. Skip to that here.

For the week of November 4th, we have a handful of contenders: hymen memes, history TikToks, Kidz Bop Karen and the wholesome buff guys..



4. Hymen Memes

The meme: This one needs a little context. In light of the extremely horrifying fact of just how many terrible parents still take their daughters to get "virginity tests" (please note: these are entirely bullshit and have been legitimately discredited), rapper T.I. shared that he makes his daughter participate in this, too.

Reactions online have been appropriately disgusted, but there's also been some general discussion of anatomy:

how yall hymens doin tn — Top Ramen Hot Pocket (@OhEmmeG) November 6, 2019



In response to the above came the tweet that launched, well, a thousand other tweets:

its a spiritual song sung during church or praise https://t.co/TJxQOXq2eV — Top Ramen Hot Pocket (@OhEmmeG) November 7, 2019



In a rare moment of synergy, Twitter joined ranks to carry on the impromptu game:

That's a hymnal. A hymen is like one of those wild cats in Lion King. https://t.co/ARrEGNLtq3 — Curry with the shot… (@StephBMore) November 7, 2019

That's a hyena. A hymen is those red joints you not supposed to park next to. https://t.co/Zi2q41IqwZ — Bruce Willis Stan account (@Be_ll_adonna) November 7, 2019

That's a hydrant. A hymen is that little dash that connects compound words. https://t.co/nJrV18fzxy — Jessica Tandy (@Kat_LynD) November 7, 2019

You get the idea. It's unclear how far this has gotten, but as of last night, we'd gotten to here:

That's a highway. A hymen is a male figure who has consumed an efficient amount of marijuana to be intoxicated by it. https://t.co/r1lr9mHmzA — Kyra Sims 📯🍁 (@lilymischief) November 7, 2019

Verdict: On the one hand, the origin of the joke isn't very funny. But this extended bit turned something awful into something silly and entertaining, and redirected focus away from T.I. and other terrible parents in the process. It's not exactly turning water into wine, but turning mud into…not-mud?…is something!

Molly Bradley



3. History TikToks

The meme: There's been a recent flood of TikTok videos that perfectly encapsulate historical events, from the German occupation of Belgium to the attack on Pearl Harbor, using snatches of songs, movie lines and different bits of pop culture. Twitter user Nadia Jaferey has curated a Twitter thread of some of the best historical re-enactments she's seen on TikTok, including these:

german occupation of belgium, 1914 pic.twitter.com/nPmuUjCSk4 — nadia jaferey (@nadiajaferey) October 25, 2019

attack on pearl harbor, 1941 pic.twitter.com/DWoAXbSflo — nadia jaferey (@nadiajaferey) October 25, 2019

colonization of the continent of africa, 1400s pic.twitter.com/xZlFUPSnu7 — nadia jaferey (@nadiajaferey) October 25, 2019

Verdict: It's a pretty great font of creativity, this trend. We love the blend of the educational with the satirical, and if history class had been anything like this, we're sure we would all have gotten A+. Overall, it's a good, solid meme that makes you chuckle while also realizing a lot of history is, um, pretty upsetting when you think about it.

Pang-Chieh Ho



2. Kidz Bop Karen

An unidentified woman was caught on camera berating a Lyft driver in a bizarre road rage incident after the driver reportedly cut her off on New York City's West Side Highway. While stopped at a stop light, the woman came over and began chewing out the Lyft driver. After noticing she was being recorded in the backseat, the woman began hurling insults at the passenger. When the passenger responded by telling her to set an example for her kids, the woman replied that her kids couldn't hear her because "they're listening to Kidz Bop." The video instantly went viral and, in the spirit of other nicknames spun out of other infamous public freakouts, netizens began calling the woman "Kidz Bop Karen."



The examples:

Kidz Bop Karen (2019, directed by David Lynch) pic.twitter.com/DXK9G1FILP — TheHappySpaceman (@Happy_Spaceman) November 3, 2019

Kidz Bop Karen went on the face journey to end all face journeys pic.twitter.com/AVq6oaQR6D — Simon (@simondrex) November 3, 2019

Me putting the kidz bop on because I know my moms about to call someone in the car next to us a bitch ass ho pic.twitter.com/iUz6VGuVKi — Melissa McArdle (@ahhhhrealmissy) November 2, 2019

Me jamming to the Kidz Bop cover of Old Town Road while my mom starts throwing hands with the car in front of us pic.twitter.com/qB0XOV11j6 — Jonathan Russell (@Jonathan_R640) November 2, 2019

Me jamming out to Kidz Bop while my mom calls the lady in the car next to us a bitch ass hoe pic.twitter.com/tbDsFC5at4 — nelson 🍂 (@nelsongeraldes0) November 3, 2019

I'm sorry, I can't hear you because I'm listening to Kidz Bop 🤪 pic.twitter.com/Z8zG7mf0TD — diego espinosa (@dadev0l) November 3, 2019

Verdict: This is a meme that has no winners. It's still unclear whether the woman involved in the road rage incident was justified in her anger or was just having a really bad day. The Lyft passenger, who recorded the video, wasn't having a good time — and neither was the driver. But the internet got a kick out of the ensuing chaos and made the best out of an extremely uncomfortable situation.

James Crugnale



1. The Wholesome Buff Guys

The meme: A multi-panel classic in the tradition of the American Chopper and Drake yes/no memes, the wholesome buff guy meme is a celebration of unexpected wholesomeness on the internet. There's not a whole lot to it apart from the air of surreality that pervades each example. The civil, friendly conversations shown in the meme are rarely seen online and overlaying the exaggerated physiques of the buff lads enhances the weirdness:

The examples:

"Hey guys, this is my first time at the gym, would you mind helping me get adjusted?"

"Yeah that's fine dude, I'm free to help"

"Yeah me too"

"Make that a third" pic.twitter.com/r7JZ7KmhRv — Jas @ Nasuvember 🏳️‍⚧️ (@JasTheLass) October 18, 2019

"I still appreciate the TV finale to Neon Genesis Evangelion. Its abstract nature gives way to a profound moment of self love and hope for Shinji amidst his anguish and antisocial pain."

"Agreed. Though oft-mocked, the Congratulations scene is a beautiful conclusion to his arc" pic.twitter.com/Qd2qlcS4f3 — Lew 🔜 MFF ! (@strongest_human) October 8, 2019

"good match guys, it was tough without a full squad"

"yeah, but I hope BigKiNG22 is enjoying his vacation"

"He's a hard worker he needs the break for sure"

.

.

.

.

"I wonder what the guys are up to?" pic.twitter.com/KiYBRGIbMU — JoeLongBalls (@JoeLongBalls) October 12, 2019



And it has, like American Chopper, reached the point of self-awareness:

"I'm having fun with the smart buff guys meme but I can't help but wonder if it enforces the standard that men's validity depends on their muscle mass"



"Valid concern but it's refreshing how it attacks the idea that a pursuit of intellect cannot co-exist with physical self care" pic.twitter.com/qjYlxNKUjM — Nombre Apellido (@SuperIncreible) October 9, 2019



And it's started to spawn some spin-offs:



Verdict: We still can't quite our finger on why this meme works, but folks, it works. As American Chopper flourished, we look forward to seeing the buff lads continue to grow.

Dan Fallon

