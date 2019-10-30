Why do we run? For some people, running is all about competition: Beating an existing record, pushing themselves to the limit and besting their rivals. That's all well and good for those folks, but running can be so much more than that.

For the rest of us, running can be focused on exercise, practical meditation and a sense of community. The team at Way Running understands that this hobby shouldn't be reserved for an elite few, and so they've put together a unisex shoe that's designed to reduce waste while helping both new and seasoned runners get the most out of their activity.

The Sustainable Runner is a shoe that takes its job very seriously. Running shoes have a responsibility to deliver comfort and proper fit, but the materials matter too. After all, what good is a comfy shoe that isn't made for long-lasting performance?

While many other running shoes are built from single-use material that can't be easily reclaimed, the Sustainable Runner is made with the entire lifecycle in mind. Way Running builds their shoes with Merino wool, tree-derived Tencel fibre, and the reusable, non-toxic "Way better" foam. Even the laces themselves are made from recycled nylon.

These running shoes don't feature sleek paint jobs or ornate decorations — the priority here is simplicity. There's no cruft with these shoes, so every ounce of attention can be focused on creating affordable high-performance shoes that never compromise. The dedication shown to minimalism and natural materials make these some of the most approachable running shoes we've ever seen.





That's Just The First Step

While the shoes are noteworthy on their own, the most exciting part of the Sustainable Runner is the BETA program attached to them. This unique program allows you to be an important part of the entire process. Once your shoes have been thoroughly worn out, they can be sent back to Way Running to complete their journey.

If you're willing to give some feedback on how they held up to your specific needs, the next generation of Sustainable Runners can be even better. Meanwhile, Way Running will break down your old shoes for recycling and composting, and then issue you a rebate on your next pair. With the clever BETA program in place, you can save some cash while you're helping to save the earth.

Of course, these shoes are only made possible through crowdfunding. Their success lives and dies on the values and support of those who are willing to help fund their creation. These aren't just another pair of shoes, they're an aspiration for healthier people and a better climate.

With these minimalistic eco-friendly shoes, we say "Feh!" to elitism, gate-keeping and wastefulness. We know that running isn't just about being the best — health and happiness matter most of all, and that starts with the right shoe.





