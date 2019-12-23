Watch Colors Explode As A Water Balloon Filled With Tinted Water Is Thrown In The Snow
It's a collision course, but in the best way.
[Via Reddit]
Paroled from prison, Kelly Savage entered a world that could feel as restrictive as the one she left.
Keith Gessen writes about the drama of disciplining a toddler, sharing parenting advice from Nancy Samalin's "Love and Anger," Louise Bates Ames and Frances Ilg's "Your Three-Year-Old: Friend of Enemy."
It's been a tough day, what with the life-threatening situation and everything.
Sometimes all you have to do to devastate your enemy is to use your words.
During an unprecedented tech boom, the Bay Area asked itself who its real enemies were — and nobody liked the answers.
More carbon emissions come from lost electricity than the chemical industry.
As it enters its 125th year of existence, Barbour looks ahead while keeping one foot planted firmly in the past.
America is lonely, unequal and worried. Also maybe needs a snack and a nap. Styles photographers went out to identify magic, anxiety and transformation in 2019.
The shopping plaza needed to find the culprit. Here's what they saw from the dashcam footage of another car.
As Black players in Europe endure racist incidents with increasing regularity, striker Romelu Lukaku speaks out about what he has endured: "It's crazy."
Do fireworks scare your dog? Give this anxiety vest a try, and maybe things can stay calm for the New Year.
We've looked back on the year and rounded up some of the best deals of 2019. Oh, and yes, you can still save a bunch of money on them.
Roundabouts have been demonstrated many safety and environmental benefits — but Americans are not fans. What's the beef with them?
America continues to lead — and to innovate.
Welcome to Monowi, Nebraska, a town where your mayor is your librarian and bartender.
The first thing to realize is that new-year resolutions are a self-defeating sham inimical to the process of real and lasting change. But you can, maybe, eat a bit better.
A celebration of the 24 greatest feline roles — from Milo and Otis to Austin Powers to That Darn Cat to Pet Sematary to Harry and Tonto to Breakfast at Tiffany's — with no CGI, human-cat hybrids in sight.
Instead of digging up a tree, Colin Furze decided to fuse together a group of trees to a steel grate of soil, which he is calling his "tree of trees."
"Retail always feels a bit like a Wild West frontier town, but SantaCon at a sex shop is a very specific hell."
Peer-to-peer car sharing seems strange but turns out to be easy, if a bit expensive.
Or is it some kind of car-insurance scam?
Over the past ten years, the #VanLife hashtag has spawned a lifestyle movement, brought new blood into the RV industry, and inspired over six million Instagram posts.
He spent 19 bitcoin to buy his pizza. Today that money would be worth roughly $137,000 today.
Here are four solutions cities everywhere could adopt.
I never thought I'd be the kind of person to get married. Then I got older and realized I didn't need to feel fireworks or intense passion: just being comfortable was enough.
You can move its body wherever you damn well please — it's not gonna move its head.
Ten years ago, they promised us self-driving cars. We got a scooter surge, clashes with regulators and the brutal realities of mobility.
Americans have taken to the streets in more than twenty thousand protests since the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Count Love catalogues those events by crawling the web for news stories about protest. The data only includes events that were covered in the media. However, Count Love offers a rich look into protest in the public eye.
Every time he frees one of his hands to reach for more chalk, our inner screams get just a bit louder.
2019, explained in clothes.
The author dismissed her famous book — the subject of a new film hitting theaters Christmas Day — as "dull" and "moral pap for the young."
Satellites spotted strange objects at a mysterious test range airport near Area 51.
The battle over Donald Trump's rightful place in the presidential tallness hierarchy has waged on over the past several years, without ceasefire, on the Wikipedia page "Heights of presidents and presidential candidates of the United States" &mdash an edit war so bitter and petty and senseless that only our current president could have manufactured it.
Drawn into the tech world, a 20-something wonders why she — and the rest of us — didn't wise up to the grandiose myopia sooner.
There's a common myth that you should never stick metal into a microwave, but to what degree is this myth really true?
The muted response to Todd Haynes's "Dark Waters" is depressingly similar to our culture's muted response to climate change.
Three years after Clinton's loss, her Twitter feed is its own lingering social media phenomenon. It might not mean what her fans think.
We do not need any context for this. The video speaks for itself.
Afghanistan's highways are prime killing fields, with travelers dying in roadside bombings, ambushes and airstrikes.
The red giant Betelgeuse is the dimmest seen in years, prompting some speculation that the star is about to explode. Here's what we know.
What sort of black magic is this?
The fashionable 1 percent isn't interested in luxury goods, but they are really afraid of death.
Amazon ignored or dismissed safety concerns about its delivery network to prioritize speed and explosive growth, according to new documents and interviews with insiders.
The 61-year-old sometimes feels angry about years of ineffective treatments. But he's grateful that evolving medical knowledge spurred "a diagnosis that seems to make sense."
Thousands of skywatchers gathered across parts of the Middle East and Asia on Thursday to glimpse the sun forming a ring of fire around the moon in a rare annular solar eclipse.
A very hungry bear makes its way up the side of a building to the shock of a very frightened resident.
Facial recognition is just one of several AI-powered security tools showing up at schools.