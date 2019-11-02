A security camera in Maryland captured a young treat-or-treater refilling an empty candy bowl.

According to the Washington Post's Dana Hedgpeth, the young boy chipped in to help others:

He went onto the porch, ready to help himself to a treat after the homeowners put out a self-serve candy bowl. But there was a problem: There was no candy. Just an empty bowl.

"All gone," the boy exclaimed. "There ain't no more candy."

The 24-second video shows [Jackson Champagne] quickly reaching into his own candy stash and pulling out two handfuls of treats to put into the bowl so other trick-or-treaters wouldn't walk away empty-handed. His aunt responded, "Awww. That was really nice, Jackson."