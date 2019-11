Dozens of bushfires are spreading across Australia, burning across more than two million acres and putting koalas in harm's way. One unfortunate koala was caught on camera trying to flee the flames and was quickly rescued by a wildlife technician. A koala doctor told the New York Times what was happening to the koalas was a "national tragedy." Watch the footage below:

Another day, another Koala rescue from the #NSWbushfires.



This poor Koala, suddenly appeared out of flames near Long Flat.



We'll have his progress on #9News tonight at 6.00pm. pic.twitter.com/0AFUVd6GsL — Nine News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) November 19, 2019

