On Saturday night, Twitter user Andy Khouri witnessed a magical performance. According to him, a gentleman walked in the arcade and played "TIME CRISIS II," a shooting game, start to finish — with just one coin.

To make things even more spectacular, he played as two players; at the same time.



Last night I saw one of the craziest damn things I've ever seen in all my days. This guy rides solo up into the arcade, walks up to TIME CRISIS II, and plays the game start to finish on one coin — using both guns. That means he's players 1 and 2 at the same time. pic.twitter.com/GyiDYiPE1y — Andy Khouri (@andykhouri) December 15, 2019

[Via Twitter]