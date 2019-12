TAKES ONE TO KNOW ONE

This morning, Twitter user Mani shared a video of two van drivers ramming into each other, or what he called, "an ordinary day in Cheetham Hill."

Just an ordinary day in Cheetham Hill.. šŸ¤£ pic.twitter.com/Ier8ybNfIf — Mani (@raymufc83) December 22, 2019

Now, what would prompt these two vehicles to butt heads remains unknown — maybe a work disagreement, or could it be a scam to reclaim car insurance? We may never know.

[Via Twitter]