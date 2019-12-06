'LET'S NOT MINCE WORDS'

On Wednesday, Hillary Clinton sat down with Howard Stern for two and a half hours, in one of the most candid interviews of her life. She talked with the SiriusXM host about a wide-range of topics including Donald Trump's bizarre inauguration, her political beef with Bernie Sanders ("He hurt me, there's no doubt about it.") and her opinions on the ongoing impeachment hearings.

You can watch the full interview below, with each segment lasting 30 minutes each.


