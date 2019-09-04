CUE GOLDFINGER'S 'SUPERMAN'
Watch A Vintage Clip Of Tony Hawk Skating In A Motion Capture Suit For The Original ‘Pro Skater’ Video Game
To commemorate the 20th anniversary of “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater,” Tony Hawk shared a vintage clip of himself skating in a motion capture suit. He explained that they ultimately didn’t end up using any of the data from the session for the game but he said he at least enjoyed participating in the process “while wearing an embarrassing suit.” Watch the video below:
[Via US Gamer]