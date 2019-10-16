During last night’s Democratic Debate, Biden pointed out that he was the only person on the stage who’d had actually gotten some big things done. When Warren responded by citing her role in the founding of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the exchange between the two became heated.

Biden shot back that he had secured Warren Senate votes for the bill, saying “I went on the floor and got you votes. So let’s get those things straight too.” Here’s how Warren responded to that.

In a remarkable confrontation, Biden repeatedly told Warren, "I got you votes" after she spoke about opening the CFPB, one of her signature achievements.



"I am deeply grateful to President Obama," Warren replied, "who fought so hard to make sure that agency was passed into law." pic.twitter.com/Ik5aplt0D9 — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 16, 2019

After a pause, Warren said, “I am deeply grateful to President Obama,” — a statement that elicited laughter from the audience — “who fought so hard to make sure that agency was passed into law, and I am deeply grateful to every single person who fought for it and who helped pass it into law.”

[Read the full transcript of the exchange here]