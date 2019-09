Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict was ejected from Sunday’s game against the Colts for a nasty helmet-to-helmet hit — and will now be suspended for the last 12 games of the NFL season. Here’s the hit:

It’s the longest punishment the league has ever handed down for an on-field play.