MY BABY TAKES THE MORNING TRAIN
Urban Rail Transit In Large World Cities, Visualized
How is public transit situated across the largest cities in the world? Matthew Hartzell AKA NewChinaHand on Reddit, who previously created a similar data visualization featuring population density, put together a comparison map using data from several mapping websites and local transportation planning documents. The map differentiates between “four different types of rail: light rail (including monorail and people mover), heavy rail (e.g. subway), traditional rail (including commuter rail), and high speed rail (here defined as 200 km/hour and above).” See the full-sized map here.
[Via Reddit]