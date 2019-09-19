How is public transit situated across the largest cities in the world? Matthew Hartzell AKA NewChinaHand on Reddit, who previously created a similar data visualization featuring population density, put together a comparison map using data from several mapping websites and local transportation planning documents. The map differentiates between “four different types of rail: light rail (including monorail and people mover), heavy rail (e.g. subway), traditional rail (including commuter rail), and high speed rail (here defined as 200 km/hour and above).” See the full-sized map here.

[Via Reddit]