THERE IS A LIGHT THAT NEVER GOES OUT

If you live in a city, you know you'll have to drive pretty far out away from the light pollution if you want to see the stars in the night sky. But cities aren't the only places shining an excess of light into the atmosphere — there are actually a surprising number of non-city places that burn bright at night.

Thanks to 2015 data from the Earth Observation Group and the European Commission's Global Human Settlement Layer website, by adjusting nighttime lights according to the populations across the country, we can see which areas emit an outsized amount of light per resident.

First, an overview of nighttime light across the US:

And here we have a map that shows population density across the US:

So when the nighttime light map is adjusted for population density, we get this map, where we can see where there's an unusual amount of light considering the population:

If we zoom in on some of these unusually bright areas, we'll find this spot in North Dakota, which is probably emitting this amount of light because of the oil and gas activity in the region:

The suburbs around Chicago are also particularly bright:

And here you can see the corridor between New York City and DC also exudes more light per capita than is typical:

[Via Twitter]