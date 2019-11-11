Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Calls The Killing Of Jamal Khashoggi 'A Mistake' In Interview
In an interview with Axios, when pressed about the fact that Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund is the fifth-largest shareholder in Uber, Dara Khosrowshahi compared the killing of Jamal Khashoggi by the Saudi Arabian government to the mistakes his company has made with self-driving cars: "It's a serious mistake. We've made mistakes, too, with self-driving and we stopped driving and we're recovering from that mistake. People make mistakes. It doesn't mean that they can never be forgiven. I think they've taken it seriously."
Khosrowshahi later backtracked his statements after the interview, saying "I said something in the moment that I do not believe. When it comes to Jamal Khashoggi, his murder was reprehensible and should not be forgotten or excused."
[Via Twitter]