In an interview with Axios, when pressed about the fact that Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund is the fifth-largest shareholder in Uber, Dara Khosrowshahi compared the killing of Jamal Khashoggi by the Saudi Arabian government to the mistakes his company has made with self-driving cars: "It's a serious mistake. We've made mistakes, too, with self-driving and we stopped driving and we're recovering from that mistake. People make mistakes. It doesn't mean that they can never be forgiven. I think they've taken it seriously."

Khosrowshahi later backtracked his statements after the interview, saying "I said something in the moment that I do not believe. When it comes to Jamal Khashoggi, his murder was reprehensible and should not be forgotten or excused."

"We've made mistakes too." Uber CEO @dkhos is pressed about Jamal Khashoggi by @danprimack on #AxiosonHBO, then scrambles to backtrack. pic.twitter.com/ijo3tC42qv — Axios (@axios) November 10, 2019

[Via Twitter]