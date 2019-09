Solos are tricky. A good or great solo can take a song to the next level. A bad solo can ruin a song. But we don’t even know how to classify this solo:

this is absolutely the worst solo i have ever heard by any instrument pic.twitter.com/tr9HPaZCYq — Gal Gracen (@galgracen) September 25, 2019

The song and the solo are real, and a helpful Twitter user tracked it down. You can, uh, enjoy The Five Satins’ “The Jones Girl” in its entirety:

[Via Twitter]