Let This Twitter Thread Of Truly Brutal Rejection Stories Bring You Both Horror And Comfort

Here's a memory lane no one wants to walk down: stories of crushing rejections. A Twitter thread launched by the below tweet is steadily collecting users' stories, and boy are some of these truly gutting:

What was your harshest rejection?



I'll go first. One time, a super charming guy I had a crush on took me out to dinner a few times, invited me to a swanky gala, had me over for Thanksgiving, and then introduced me to his buddy as "a girl I wish was my sister". — Eden Dranger (@Eden_Eats) November 9, 2019



In the same vein of people dousing the flame of desire with direct comparisons to family members:

When I was much younger, a really attractive doctor I worked with asked me to go climbing at Smith Rock. We had such a good time but on the drive back to Seattle, he said I looked so much like his mom when she was younger. He showed me her photo. I did. 😞 — Rebecca Herman (@RebeccaResistsa) November 10, 2019



Then we have our classic evasive maneuvers:

I told my friend I had a crush on him and he said "happens to the best of us." — ' (@rizcriz) November 10, 2019



The worst rejections aren't always the romantic ones, though:

In 7th grade I was invited to a slumber party. The mom came home from work, said "There is no slumber party." We all got in the van for her to take us home. She took me home first. I found out later she took all the other girls back for the slumber party. — Gone With the Wendy🦸‍♀️ (@jamberta2) November 10, 2019

Ugh I had a "best friend" tell me that too 🙁 pic.twitter.com/DnK6BCtYyk — Jennifer Hoeft (@JenHoeft7) November 10, 2019



And, finally, our outright disasters:

Ooh. My ex (of 2 years) dumped me over text because I was "too upset" when I found out my mom had 2 yrs to live. I drove 3 hours to talk to him, but he refused to see me, so I drove back. On my way, I totaled my car. Ex came to see me just to tell me not to contact him again. 🤷‍♀️ — Jaclyn A. Siegel (@jaclynasiegel) November 10, 2019

I once asked a guy if I could kiss him after what I thought had been an evening spent flirting so I did and he…froze? and so I froze as well, we kinda stayed there mouth locked for a while



turns out it was a noisy bar and he'd not heard my question but had nodded to be polite — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) November 10, 2019



Fortunately, every now and then, there's a glimmer of closure.

OMG!!! Once my high school crush just randomly texted me "ew" out of nowhere. I was crushed. He went bald at like 26 tho so everything worked out — magic mike myers (@lexaproglow) November 10, 2019



This thread may bring up some of your worst memories, but it can be reassuring to hear from people who've been through something similar, if not worse. It's like schadenfreude, but but for being able to take pleasure in your own misfortune because it'll cheer someone else up.

— Which, okay, is just schadenfreude for the other people reading your story. Either way, consider giving the gift of schadenfreude today.



[Via Twitter]