Let This Twitter Thread Of Truly Brutal Rejection Stories Bring You Both Horror And Comfort
Here's a memory lane no one wants to walk down: stories of crushing rejections. A Twitter thread launched by the below tweet is steadily collecting users' stories, and boy are some of these truly gutting:
In the same vein of people dousing the flame of desire with direct comparisons to family members:
Then we have our classic evasive maneuvers:
The worst rejections aren't always the romantic ones, though:
And, finally, our outright disasters:
Fortunately, every now and then, there's a glimmer of closure.
This thread may bring up some of your worst memories, but it can be reassuring to hear from people who've been through something similar, if not worse. It's like schadenfreude, but but for being able to take pleasure in your own misfortune because it'll cheer someone else up.
— Which, okay, is just schadenfreude for the other people reading your story. Either way, consider giving the gift of schadenfreude today.
[Via Twitter]