As the situation in Syria continues to deteriorate after the US pulled out and Turkey invaded, Fox Business host Trish Regan tweeted what she said was a letter President Trump sent to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week. It’s quite something:

It’s so much something that most everyone on Twitter had the same question: this isn’t a parody, right? It’s not. It’s real:

The release of the letter comes hours after Trump downplayed Turkey’s incursion into Syria, remarking that it “has nothing to do with us” and that the Kurdish forces in the area are “no angels.” Meanwhile, while it’s not clear if the letter above was ever actually sent to Turkey, Erdogan refused earlier today to put a hold on his military’s actions.

Update, 10/17: The White House hasn’t confirmed if the letter was sent to Turkey, but Turkish sources are saying that it was — and that Erdogan threw it in the trash:

Donald Trump’s mixture of threats and locker-room banter infuriated Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. His staff told the BBC that he threw the letter into the bin and launched the Syrian operation the same day. That could be proof there was no Trumpian green light.

