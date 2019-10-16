As the situation in Syria continues to deteriorate after the US pulled out and Turkey invaded, Fox Business host Trish Regan tweeted what she said was a letter President Trump sent to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week. It’s quite something:

EXCLUSIVE: I have obtained a copy of â¦@realDonaldTrumpâ©'s letter to #Erdogan. â¦@POTUSâ© warns him to not "be a tough guy! Don't be a fool!" Says he could destroy Turkey's economy if #Syria is not resolved in a humane way. Details tonight at 8pm #TrishRegan #FoxBusiness pic.twitter.com/9BoSGlbRyt — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) October 16, 2019

It’s so much something that most everyone on Twitter had the same question: this isn’t a parody, right? It’s not. It’s real:

Felt the need to ask WH if this is actually real and it is. pic.twitter.com/bHyIFw6cvO — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) October 16, 2019

The release of the letter comes hours after Trump downplayed Turkey’s incursion into Syria, remarking that it “has nothing to do with us” and that the Kurdish forces in the area are “no angels.” Meanwhile, while it’s not clear if the letter above was ever actually sent to Turkey, Erdogan refused earlier today to put a hold on his military’s actions.

Update, 10/17: The White House hasn’t confirmed if the letter was sent to Turkey, but Turkish sources are saying that it was — and that Erdogan threw it in the trash:

Donald Trump’s mixture of threats and locker-room banter infuriated Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. His staff told the BBC that he threw the letter into the bin and launched the Syrian operation the same day. That could be proof there was no Trumpian green light.

