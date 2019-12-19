GET YOUR BIGGEST FONTS

On Wednesday night, Donald Trump became the third president ever impeached by the House of Representatives. The process will now move to the Senate, where it is likely Trump will be acquitted by the GOP majority, but for now, here's how major newspapers covered the momentous vote on their front pages:


The New York Times

Read their coverage


The Washington Post

Read their coverage


Wall Street Journal

Read their coverage


USA Today

Read their coverage


Boston Globe

Read their coverage


Los Angeles Times

Read their coverage



And here are a few selections from leading newspapers in election swing states:


Miami Herald

Read their coverage


Arizona Republic

Read their coverage


Detroit Free Press

Read their coverage


Kansas City Star

Read their coverage


Star Tribune (Minnesota)

Read their coverage

