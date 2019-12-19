On Wednesday night, Donald Trump became the third president ever impeached by the House of Representatives. The process will now move to the Senate, where it is likely Trump will be acquitted by the GOP majority, but for now, here's how major newspapers covered the momentous vote on their front pages:



The New York Times

Read their coverage



The Washington Post

Read their coverage



Wall Street Journal

Read their coverage

Take an early look at the front page of The Wall Street Journal https://t.co/na4RQg5wW4 pic.twitter.com/J5HydknPLY — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) December 19, 2019



USA Today

Read their coverage

The front page of Thursday's USA Today. pic.twitter.com/p1RbMpCL3h — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) December 19, 2019



Boston Globe

Read their coverage



Los Angeles Times

Read their coverage





And here are a few selections from leading newspapers in election swing states:



Miami Herald

Read their coverage



Arizona Republic

Read their coverage

Solemn day, solid work by the journalists here ⁦@azcentral⁩. pic.twitter.com/VovCGBTOdT — Greg Burton (@gburton) December 19, 2019



Detroit Free Press

Read their coverage

Our historic front page today. pic.twitter.com/8xR75Crrb9 — Detroit Free Press (@freep) December 19, 2019



Kansas City Star

Read their coverage



Star Tribune (Minnesota)

Read their coverage