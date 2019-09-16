A FLIP WITH A CATCH
Kid’s Quick Reflexes Saves His Friend After Huge Trampoline Jump Goes Awry
Woo, boy, that was really close. Trampoline wiz Biff Norrie was just going about his normal routine. You know, a quintuple kaboom — five complete back flips, initiated by bouncing back-first on the trampoline.
He did the trick, landing back on the trampoline. Then he nearly careened off. Watch:
Crazy flip, crazy catch. For more, give Biff Norrie a follow on Instagram. And while you’re there, give Jannes Van Dun — the kid who caught him! — a follow, too.