A FLIP WITH A CATCH

Woo, boy, that was really close. Trampoline wiz Biff Norrie was just going about his normal routine. You know, a quintuple kaboom — five complete back flips, initiated by bouncing back-first on the trampoline.

He did the trick, landing back on the trampoline. Then he nearly careened off. Watch:

Crazy flip, crazy catch. For more, give Biff Norrie a follow on Instagram. And while you’re there, give Jannes Van Dun — the kid who caught him! — a follow, too.

