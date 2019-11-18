Toronto Maple Leafs Fan Has Hilarious Reaction To His Girlfriend Taking A Selfie
In a game between Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins, the Leafs lost to the Penguins 6-1 and you can really tell from this guy's face.
We sent white, black, Hispanic and Asian testers undercover to see if they would be treated equally by Long Island real estate agents. Many were not.
McDonald's? Taco Bell? Wendy's? Which provides the healthiest bang for your literal buck?
This experience is surely going to traumatize him for life.
Ten men were shot, four of them fatally, during what police say was "very likely" a targeted shooting during a backyard football watch party in Fresno, California.
This game starts with three to six players getting stranded in a plane crash. Now, you all have to work together to survive. It only takes about 15 minutes to play a round, and it's suited for players ages 10 and up.
Creative director Jessica Fox breaks down the most famous movie trailer tropes.
You can have your mayo and keep your mustard — butter is where it's at.
The data would say no, but that doesn't mean people have stopped stealing from banks. They've just found a much more 21st-century way to do it.
Switzerland has a long-standing policy of non-interventionism — how did this become one of the bedrocks of Switzerland's foreign policy?
Even if you don't consider yourself an artist, this'll give you everything you need to master shading in life drawing.
We keep hearing about the supposed dangers of shared e-scooters, but the numbers tell a different story.
In the crypt of Venice's Basilica, sarcophagi are almost submerged. And it's not the first time.
Earlier this year Richard Ma spent £7,500 on a dress for his wife. That is a lot of money for a dress, particularly when it does not exist, at least not in a physical form.
Riders have to jump horses in "the box," and this is where things can get messy. This film was directed by Alexandra Lazarowich.
According to researchers, China has been using an equation to produce fake organ donation data in order to cover up the real way it's obtaining organs.
Facing declining birthrates and rural depopulation, hundreds of "marginal villages" could vanish in a few decades. But some small towns are fighting back.
The Japanese animation group has produced some of the most critically acclaimed films of all time, from "Spirited Away" to "Howl's Moving Castle." We rank the best ones.
Search and rescue teams train for the worst conditions. But the worst conditions are getting worse. Are they ready for the next big disaster?
Real life politics meets quintessential daytime drama.
Yes, but modern farms deprive them of meaningful companionship.
They try to teach him a lesson, but he still wants to go.
William Hughes was a buccaneer with an early recipe for "the American Nectar."
While the idea of a "landlord influencer" might seem strange, it's a niche that's existed for decades.
Here's what those little black dots on the edge of your windows of your car are for.
One wrong move robbed me of my last chance to see a cherished friend.
In today's pettiest battles, NYC lashes out against people who can't afford to take their stupid trains.
In conversation with sci-fi writer Charlie Jane Anders, Rayna explains how The Left Hand of Darkness gave her permission to defy gender norms.
Former executives say Amazon, which last year spent $400 million fighting fraud and abuse, has prioritized its broad selection over anti-counterfeiting technologies and policies.
Since the show's premiere in 1976, critics have derided the material's sexist depiction of hot babes solving crimes. Is this reboot any different?
Dipse''s Gina Gutierrez spends her days setting investors straight and moderating "Hunks Brainstorm" sessions.
After three years away from the NFL, Colin Kaepernick worked out in Atlanta in hopes to get signed again.
Today, dressing your kid as an animal is the height of cuteness. But that wasn't always the case.
Under pressure from their citizens, city officials are experimenting with new ways to reimagine the role of cars.
Antimatter costs $2700 trillion per gram.
Taste and smell receptors in unexpected organs monitor the state of the body's natural microbial health and raise an alarm over invading parasites.
"My biggest mistake was in underestimating just how far Google could go in terms of showing users more ads."
33 Thomas Street in Lower Manhattan has fascinated New Yorkers for decades — here's what we know about it.
The role-playing game has made a surprising return to mainstream culture.
Céline Dion weighs in on perhaps the most controversial scene from the movie.
A veteran analyst explains the work of gathering fingerprints that can link a suspect to a crime, even after it rains.
In cities around the world, advertising is everywhere. We may try to shut it out — but it reflects who we are.
Thieves love to use "ninja rocks" to break into cars quickly — does it really work?
No one knows who the first Indigenous girl or woman to vanish along the highway between Prince Rupert and Prince George was, or when it happened.
Just a brief glance at r/SweatyStartup shows that cleaning pools and delivering firewood can be an entrepreneur's path to wealth.