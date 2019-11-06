When we think of popular musicians, we tend to forget the city and state from which they had originated from — who knows, for instance, that John Mayer hails from Connecticut and that Ariana Grande is from Florida? Not us.

To get a better sense of some of the most successful musicians each state has produced, we mapped the top-selling musicians from each state in 2019, using data provided by ticket marketplace Vivid Seats. The musicians shown here are those who sold the most in concert ticket sales in 2019. For musical artists, it's calculated based on the city they were born in (except for Reggie Watts, who was born in Germany but grew up in Montana), while for bands, it's the city where the band got their start.

Rock and pop music are, unsurprisingly, among the best-selling genres in 2019, at least in terms of concert tickets. 13 of the top-selling musicians are rock musicians, including the rock bands Kansas (who come from — you guessed it — Kansas) and The Lumineers (from Colorado). Pop music artists follow close behind with 12 states, and include the Jonas Brothers (New Jersey), Ariana Grande (Florida) and Billie Eilish (California). Meanwhile, one of the few hip hop artists to make the list comes from one of the most unexpected places — Wiz Khalifa, straight out of… Minot, North Dakota.



And here's a list of the top-selling musician from each state:

Alabama: Al Green

Alaska: Portugal the Man

Arizona: Dierks Bentley

Arkansas: Al Green

California: Billie Eilish

Colorado: The Lumnineers

Connecticut: John Mayer

Delaware: George Thorogood

Florida: Ariana Grande

Georgia: Jason Aldean

Hawaii: Bruno Mars

Idaho: Built to Spill

Illinois: Chicago

Indiana: Janet Jackson

Iowa: Slipknot

Kansas: Kansas

Kentucky: Chris Stapleton

Louisiana: Lauren Daigle

Maine: Patty Griffin

Maryland: Maggie Rogers

Massachusetts: Aerosmith

Michigan: Bob Seger

Minnesota: Bob Dylan

Mississippi: Jimmy Buffett

Missouri: Michael McDonald

Montana: Reggie Watts

Nebraska: Jojo Siwa

Nevada: Five Finger Death Punch

New Hampshire: Ray LaMontagne

New Jersey: Jonas Brothers

New Mexico: Beirut

New York: Billy Joel

North Carolina: Luke Combs

North Dakota: Wiz Khalifa

Ohio: The Black Keys

Oklahoma: Garth Brooks

Oregon: Modest Mouse

Pennsylvania: Pink

Rhode Island: Mike Stud

South Carolina: Hootie and The Blowfish

South Dakota: The Spill Canvas

Tennessee: Florida Georgia Line

Texas: George Strait

Utah: Donny and Marie Osmond

Vermont: Phish

Virginia: Dave Matthews Band

Washington: Heart

West Virginia: Brad Paisley

Wisconsin: Bon Iver

Wyoming: Teenage Bottlerocket