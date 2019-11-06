The Top-Selling Musician From Each State, Mapped
When we think of popular musicians, we tend to forget the city and state from which they had originated from — who knows, for instance, that John Mayer hails from Connecticut and that Ariana Grande is from Florida? Not us.
To get a better sense of some of the most successful musicians each state has produced, we mapped the top-selling musicians from each state in 2019, using data provided by ticket marketplace Vivid Seats. The musicians shown here are those who sold the most in concert ticket sales in 2019. For musical artists, it's calculated based on the city they were born in (except for Reggie Watts, who was born in Germany but grew up in Montana), while for bands, it's the city where the band got their start.
Rock and pop music are, unsurprisingly, among the best-selling genres in 2019, at least in terms of concert tickets. 13 of the top-selling musicians are rock musicians, including the rock bands Kansas (who come from — you guessed it — Kansas) and The Lumineers (from Colorado). Pop music artists follow close behind with 12 states, and include the Jonas Brothers (New Jersey), Ariana Grande (Florida) and Billie Eilish (California). Meanwhile, one of the few hip hop artists to make the list comes from one of the most unexpected places — Wiz Khalifa, straight out of… Minot, North Dakota.
And here's a list of the top-selling musician from each state:
Alabama: Al Green
Alaska: Portugal the Man
Arizona: Dierks Bentley
Arkansas: Al Green
California: Billie Eilish
Colorado: The Lumnineers
Connecticut: John Mayer
Delaware: George Thorogood
Florida: Ariana Grande
Georgia: Jason Aldean
Hawaii: Bruno Mars
Idaho: Built to Spill
Illinois: Chicago
Indiana: Janet Jackson
Iowa: Slipknot
Kansas: Kansas
Kentucky: Chris Stapleton
Louisiana: Lauren Daigle
Maine: Patty Griffin
Maryland: Maggie Rogers
Massachusetts: Aerosmith
Michigan: Bob Seger
Minnesota: Bob Dylan
Mississippi: Jimmy Buffett
Missouri: Michael McDonald
Montana: Reggie Watts
Nebraska: Jojo Siwa
Nevada: Five Finger Death Punch
New Hampshire: Ray LaMontagne
New Jersey: Jonas Brothers
New Mexico: Beirut
New York: Billy Joel
North Carolina: Luke Combs
North Dakota: Wiz Khalifa
Ohio: The Black Keys
Oklahoma: Garth Brooks
Oregon: Modest Mouse
Pennsylvania: Pink
Rhode Island: Mike Stud
South Carolina: Hootie and The Blowfish
South Dakota: The Spill Canvas
Tennessee: Florida Georgia Line
Texas: George Strait
Utah: Donny and Marie Osmond
Vermont: Phish
Virginia: Dave Matthews Band
Washington: Heart
West Virginia: Brad Paisley
Wisconsin: Bon Iver
Wyoming: Teenage Bottlerocket