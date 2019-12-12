The Top 10 TV Shows Of 2019, According To Everyone

​It's December, which means Best of 2019 lists are here. With so many lists out there, who has time to read all of them?

Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded up all the Top 10 lists we could find, smashed 'em together in a big spreadsheet, and spit out overall Top 10 lists for the year's best TV shows, movies, albums, songs and books. You're welcome.

Methodology



The Top TV Shows Of 2019





10. Pen15 (Hulu)

The potential alienation effect of "Pen15" is huge — two women playing versions of their younger selves at the turn of the century, opposite a cast otherwise comprised of actual middle-school-aged kids. And yet not merely are Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle gifted and elastic enough performers to walk and move like the teens they once were, but they also use their performances to make a sharp and surprisingly emotional point about growing up.

[Variety]





9. Better Things (FX)

Every half-hour was a perfectly shaped short story, packed with moments that were alternately droll, moving, sexy, disturbing, and profoundly sad, and Adlon's filmmaking always managed to find a way to make its points with images and sound, even when they drew on the actors' performances for inspiration.

[Vulture]





8. Chernobyl (HBO)

The brilliance of this historical miniseries… creeps up on you… Despite portraying so much death and despair, "Chernobyl" is never crass or exploitative, but rather it simply, anger-inducingly explains the failures and hubris that led to the disaster, and the people who tried to mitigate its consequences.

[USA Today]





7. Unbelievable (Netflix)

By exploring the subject from so many angles at once — and casting three superb actors in the central roles — Unbelievable functioned as both a propulsive drama and an exhaustive discussion of why rape investigations can feel as traumatic to survivors as the rapes themselves.

[Rolling Stone]





6. When They See Us (Netflix)

Ava DuVernay channeled 30 years of rage and injustice into this strikingly corrective and long overdue dramatic account of the Central Park Five, who as young men were wrongly accused of (and coerced into confessing to) a vicious attack on a jogger. There are strong performances throughout, especially Jharrel Jerome's Emmy-winning, achingly transformative turn as Korey Wise, whose incarceration was longest and most brutal.

[Washington Post]





5. Barry (HBO)

Barry is a uniquely creative piece of TV. Still working within the basic framework of a hitman who wants to live a normal life, it's leveraged its position as a superbly written and acted art piece to explore in whichever direction it pleases, be it guilt, abuse, sexism, or preternaturally strong children. Barry is a gorgeous and unique piece of media, one of the finest examples of the new wave of genre-bending, hilarious and deeply affecting drama.

[Film School Rejects]





4. Russian Doll (Netflix)

Was this 2019's funniest drama or its most gripping comedy? Its most entertaining piece of pop philosophy or its most spiritually enlightening puzzle? It was all the above, as well as the ideal showcase for the gravelly elder-child appeal of Natasha Lyonne, a prickly video game designer living (and dying and living and dying) in a "Groundhog Day" version of New York City.

[New York Times]





3. Watchmen (HBO)

The detail and nuance in the world-building from episode one is astounding. The way Lindelof and his writers are able to create a show that satisfies die-hard fans of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons's Watchmen without alienating newbies or ever dumbing anything down is a legit miracle. And Regina King's performance as Angela Abar… is easily one of the best of the year… From the start, Watchmen has been a fully realized show that knows exactly what it's doing, which is what makes it so exciting to watch.

[ScreenCrush]





2. Succession (HBO)

Succession Season 2's greatness is intangible, maybe even imperial. The still-nascent series unlocked a gear only few series achieve, especially in real-time: just three weeks into its run, the question quickly evolved from whether a given episode was great, to how great… The Roy family may be too New Money to appreciate Shakespeare, but in creator Jesse Armstrong's hands, the tales of their rise and fall are thrilling theater. If you're still hesitant about joining the ever-widening bandwagon, allow me to quote the bard: Take the fucking money.

[Complex]





1. Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

Fleabag the character has likely shared her final aside, but with its trenchant storytelling and poignant depictions of grief, Fleabag the show set a new standard for comedies and half-hour series.

[AV Club]





Honorable Mentions

11. The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

12. Mindhunter (Netflix)

13. Lodge 49 (AMC)

14. Primal (Adult Swim)

11. The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

12. Mindhunter (Netflix)

13. Lodge 49 (AMC)

14. Primal (Adult Swim)

A Note On Methodology

We wish we could say there was a super fancy algorithm that combed the internet and did this for us. But the truth is that the entity doing the internet combing was a human Digg Editor, and calculations were performed by an Excel sheet that ingested and re-ranked all the lists we fed into it (briefly: #1 ranked items received 10 points, #2 ranked items got 9 points... down through #10 ranked items, which got 1 point; items on unranked lists all got 5.5 points).