The Top 10 Movies Of 2019, According To Everyone

​It's December, which means Best of 2019 lists are here. With so many lists out there, who has time to read all of them?

Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded up all the Top 10 lists we could find, smashed 'em together in a big spreadsheet, and spit out overall Top 10 lists for the year's best albums, songs, books and movies. You're welcome.

The Best Movies Of 2019





10. 'The Farewell' — Lulu Wang

Awkwafina proved her big-screen comic bona fides last year in the caper flick "Oceans 8," but in this seriocomic drama, she exposes subtler layers. Lulu Wang's semi-autobiographical portrait of family ties, dislocation, loss and the tricky ethical dynamics of deception isn't just touching and entertaining; it takes viewers to another world — Changchun, a sprawling industrial city in China whose generic architecture and smoggy atmospherics are characters just as vivid as their human counterparts.

[The Washington Post]





9. 'Pain And Glory' — Pedro Almodóvar

A grounded melancholic rumination on aging and artistic intent steeped in the aging director's own experiences, it may be the closest Almodóvar comes to crafting a memoir in the medium he knows best. At least, it looks that way on the surface. "Pain and Glory" stars an exceptionally world-weary Antonio Banderas, his face caked in salt-and-pepper stubble and framed by an unruly mop of hair, as an acclaimed director wrestling with his past and present.

[IndieWire]



8. 'Portrait Of A Lady On Fire' — Céline Sciamma

A ravishing romance that doubles as a lament for the inner lives of centuries of women muted by a world ordered by men, "Portrait Of A Lady On Fire" has a beguiling sureness of inquiry, a sharp sense of purpose. Sciamma gradually lets that piercing insight melt into something gushingly big-hearted by the close, illustrating an indelible connection shared by two passionate women who can't help but tear at their corseting.

[Vanity Fair]





7. 'Little Women' — Greta Gerwig

Gerwig's thoughtful adaptation of this classic novel respects it as both a cultural milestone and a vibrant, living document, and the splendid cast of actors she chose has forever changed how I see some of these long-familiar characters. I have no choice but to stan.

[Slate]





6. 'Uncut Gems' — Benny And Josh Safdie

Benny and Josh Safdie have made a New York Diamond District thriller, starring Adam Sandler as a two-bit hustler who gambles himself into a corner, and it's such a dizzyingly existential slice of scuzzball life that it makes Robert Altman look like Capra. The pressure-cooker anxiety, the spontaneous thrust and swirl of the camera, the jousts of shouting that materialize out of nowhere — you sit there and drink it all in, grooving on the barking-dog energy of it and wondering how, exactly, the Safdie brothers brought it off.

[Variety]





5. 'The Souvenir' — Joanna Hoggs

"The Souvenir" is a deeply autobiographical account of the personal and artistic coming of age of an aspiring young ﬁlmmaker in 1980s Britain; it is both a great ﬁlm about ﬁlmmaking and the pursuit of the artistic life — and the struggles to ﬁnd one's true voice that can come with that life — and a moving tale of doomed love in the ﬁne tradition of romantic melodramas from Max Ophuls outwards.

[British Film Institute]





4. 'Marriage Story' — Noah Baumbach

Divorce is a cataclysm that destroys the past, present and future — as well as forces one to reconfigure their very sense of self — and Noah Baumbach's "Marriage Story" captures that upheaval with stinging authenticity and insight.

[Esquire]





3. 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' — Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino's film swung into cinemas this summer feeling like both a celebration and a swan song for the traditional moviegoing experience. A shaggy tale of two actors in 1969 Hollywood — one on the rise (the very real Sharon Tate, played by Margot Robbie) and one in a professional spiral (the very fictional Rick Dalton, played by Leonardo DiCaprio) — "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" could be a commentary about the end of any era, but it's especially fitting for today's shifting filmmaking landscape.

[The Atlantic]





2. 'The Irishman' — Martin Scorsese

Narrated by the elderly title character, a sometime hit man, from a wheelchair in a Catholic convalescent home, the movie is steeped in regret, not so much for what was done as for what was done but not felt. Scorsese wants this to feel like an old man's movie: Taking his cue from his increasingly infirm characters, he won't let himself hide behind motion. The principled paralysis becomes him: It's his most expressive film in decades.

[Vulture]





1. 'Parasite' — Bong Joon-Ho

It's several movies in one, honestly. A madcap physical comedy through a sprawling mansion. A dimly-lit horror story with monsters emerging from under the Earth. A supervillain origin story. A love letter to family, to dreamers, and to anyone with ambition. "Parasite" is... everything. It's everything cinema should be.

[Collider]

Honorable Mentions

If you've already seen the top 10, here are some other notable movies of the year, including the supernatural romance drama "Atlantics," available for streaming on Netflix, and "Honeyland," a heartbreaking documentary about the last beekeeper in Macedonia.

11. 'Atlantics' — Mati Diop

12. 'Honeyland' — Atanas Georgiev

13. 'Diane' — Kent Jones

14. 'The Hottest August' — Brett Story

A Note On Methodology

We wish we could say there was a super fancy algorithm that combed the internet and did this for us. But the truth is that the entity doing the internet combing was a human Digg Editor, and calculations were performed by an Excel sheet that ingested and re-ranked all the lists we fed into it (briefly: #1 ranked items received 10 points, #2 ranked items got 9 points... down through #10 ranked items, which got 1 point; items on unranked lists all got 5.5 points).