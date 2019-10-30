What else is there to say? According to @nextleveltilly, a guy she was talking to on Tinder created the account @tillytortellini in order to send her pasta pics (wholesome! rare!) since you can't send photos on the dating app (for obvious reasons):

this sweet man ….. made a twitter account to show me his pasta because you cant send pictures on tinder https://t.co/m3LMsfRW6S — tilly (@nextleveltilly) October 30, 2019

And reader, the pics were worth the creation of a brand-new Twitter account. Take a look at his pasta process:

step 2: establish rapport with the dough pic.twitter.com/drl0bqnQe4 — tortellinis for tilly (@tillytortellini) October 30, 2019

step 4: tortellini army pic.twitter.com/PnsfjS5PQa — tortellinis for tilly (@tillytortellini) October 30, 2019

step 6: win her heart pic.twitter.com/e1CFbKWqJ0 — tortellinis for tilly (@tillytortellini) October 30, 2019

If Tilly and Tortellini don't meet up in real life, love isn't real.



