Some People Are Too Good To Be True, Like This Guy Who Made A Whole Twitter To Show A Tinder Prospect How He Makes Pasta
What else is there to say? According to @nextleveltilly, a guy she was talking to on Tinder created the account @tillytortellini in order to send her pasta pics (wholesome! rare!) since you can't send photos on the dating app (for obvious reasons):
And reader, the pics were worth the creation of a brand-new Twitter account. Take a look at his pasta process:
If Tilly and Tortellini don't meet up in real life, love isn't real.
[Via Twitter]