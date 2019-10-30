DON'T SWIPE PASTA THIS GUY

What else is there to say? According to @nextleveltilly, a guy she was talking to on Tinder created the account @tillytortellini in order to send her pasta pics (wholesome! rare!) since you can't send photos on the dating app (for obvious reasons):

And reader, the pics were worth the creation of a brand-new Twitter account. Take a look at his pasta process:

If Tilly and Tortellini don't meet up in real life, love isn't real.


