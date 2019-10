In highly relatable news, an overweight cat named Cinderblock has been resisting with her exercise regimen.

Cinderblock was surrendered to a vet in her hometown and is now making a very reluctant go of getting back into shape.

Cinderblock is getting their first treadmill treatment to help them lose weight. Cinderblock doesn't like it lol pic.twitter.com/djkqZRvDxV — Oregon I.T. Not IT⚾ (@OregonProgress) October 24, 2019

Recently, though, Cinderblock gave in and started walking on her water-treadmill. You go, Cinderblock!

A update on Cinderblock she finally walking pic.twitter.com/P6VsrKKd4L — Oregon I.T. Not IT⚾ (@OregonProgress) October 26, 2019

[Via Twitter]