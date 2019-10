The best thing about this is the fact that Puerto Rican table tennis player Adriana Díaz does not celebrate it in the slightest — she's ice cold:

¡REFLEJOS Y NO LOOK! Adriana Díaz, de Puerto Rico, hizo esta locura contra Brasil en el preolímpico de tenis de mesa… 😱😮 pic.twitter.com/u1Bbekw0Fl — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) October 29, 2019



If you're curious about Diaz, ESPN profiled her earlier this year:

"I tried to play with dolls — but, I've always been a sporty girl," Adriana says in a phone interview. "I knew that table tennis was for me. It was fun, and I was very good at it."

[ESPN]