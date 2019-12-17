If you're not a New Yorker, some context: SantaCon in New York City isn't just any old day for people to dress up as Santa and take to the bars. In New York, it has become an excuse to enact the most abominable behavior and harass people just trying to live their lives. On SantaCon, New Yorkers are as demonic as they are disgruntled on an ordinary day.

So while this may seem like a talented group of people singing a nice song, don't be deceived. This is hell.

For New Yorkers, this needs no context.

This guy in the purple is mad relatable. Lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/Go0r1kjcCT — Justin Bobby (@OvertimeJBobby) December 15, 2019

God help us, everyone.

[Via Twitter]