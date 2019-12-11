This Is The Most Baller Display Of Sportsmanship
Help your opponents first before you crush them.
[Via Twitter]
Help your opponents first before you crush them.
[Via Twitter]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
They made an improbable duo of UFO hunters — a plump Miss Marple and a gun-toting gamekeeper. The true story of their long-odds mission to solve the "Roswell of Wales."
Vulture's critics pored over all of the decade's films. Here's the best, the worst, and the mehst.
Talk about being in the right place at the right time.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Comedian Mark Normand's appearance on the Cleveland-area morning show was at least enjoyed by the people laughing hysterically behind the camera.
What countries are best represented in US cuisine?
How retailers hide the costs of delivery — and why we're such suckers for their ploys
Help your opponents first before you crush them.
Five weeks before Theresa Greenwood vanished, the 64-year-old retiree asked me if I wanted to see into the past.
The planet is a magnet for stuff: space dust, dead leaves, old refrigerators. Is all that mass adding up?
Amazon's Ring home security cameras are being hacked into by cybercriminals and the footage is horrifying. In one instance, a hacker got access to an 8-year-old's bedroom and began talking to her.
Its plant-based meat tastes uncannily like the real thing. Now it is fighting to survive its success.
Test your knowledge of the 2010s in music, movies, TV, technology and more.
Grab some cereal on the go with the Crunch Cup! This dual-chamber cup holds your cereal and your milk so you can eat it fast on the go. Save $14 off retail when you use code MerrySave15 at checkout!
It's time for the "unintelligent personal assistant" to shine.
The artist Nastja Säde Rönkkö talks about what life was like when she utterly disconnected from the online world for half a year.
Poor sweet cousin Craig.
While the Burj Khalifa in Dubai is a marvel from below, heading to the top is an exhausting, overhyped and frankly boring experience.
A JPMorgan employee and a customer secretly recorded their conversations with bank employees.
From Michael Jordan to Floyd Mayweather, some athletes have made an obscene amount of money.
More and more rich people are buying art and stashing it in strange places. According to infamous scammers, it's not even close to legit.
On the morning of November 16, 2019, we, the exiled Iranians, woke up and like billions of other internet addicts in the world immediately checked our phones, only to realize that Iran had been cut off from the global internet.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
We'll cross the bridge — the most difficult way — when we get to it.
Most high-grade PCs and displays cool things off with big fans or pump-driven water systems. But if you've used a Mac in the past decade, near-silent operation is a non-negotiable requirement for Apple laptops. That means Apple engineers have to find creative ways to exploit the laws of thermodynamics.
Prek Gjoni makes an extraordinary trek with his goats through some of the most pristine mountains in Europe.
We can't believe how nonchalantly the crew of this ship is taking it.
A tally of the stats on every duel across "Star Wars" films.
In 1978, Soviet geologists prospecting in the wilderness of Siberia discovered a family that had never encountered other humans.
In the 1950s, almost half of all employed people were either in farming or manufacturing. As you can imagine, work changed a bit over the years.
Are they fetal brains in a jar? No. Should we still be excited and slightly concerned? Yes.
When a 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit Chengdu, China, the pandas at Chengdu Giant Panda Breeding Base did not sit idly by.
The travel site is beloved and trusted by tourists — a fact some restaurants are exploiting however they can.
A phage that resists all forms of the antiviral defense known as CRISPR has an unusual means of survival.
There's only so much a suspension system can handle, and this was well beyond that limit.
San Francisco's newest public space reflects the influence of Big Tech and Silicon Valley — and the city's anxieties.
How the world's biggest companies got millions of people to let temps analyze some very sensitive recordings.
We didn't want to focus on the best, because in technology the best is often the most recent. This is about reflecting on what came before and precisely why these innovative gadgets matter.
He's a giant of sports media. A self-made man who's overcome tremendous odds to become the biggest star at ESPN. But now that he's reached the top, where does Stephen A. Smith go from here? To find out, Drew Magary attempts to keep up with the take-master himself.
According to reports, 15 cars were damaged in the collision. Somehow, miraculously, there were no fatalities in this accident.
Don't trust those bridges. They'll betray when you least suspect it.
LinkedIn, now in its 16th year, was built for a different era where professional ability was confined to a resume and recruiters served as gatekeepers between professionals and hiring managers.
It forever eludes them, but that doesn't mean they're not going to try.
The study was an accident. The results show the positive effects of health insurance.
What is old and rusty may never die.
As much as residential customers might yearn for an alternative to their local telecom monopoly, 5G doesn't yet rank as a sure thing.
Rashaan Salaam never wanted to win the Heisman. But once he did, it followed him until his death.
Michael Bloomberg is very rich. And not just billionaire rich — he's one of the richest people in the world, clocking in at more than $50 billion. How he got there: a computer system most people have never heard of, let alone seen.
It's not just humility that's making him choose "Elf" as his favorite holiday movie.
It's not commonly known, but that spoon is actually the key to a McFlurry. It clips into a special machine, which spins the spoon rapidly to mix the confection. Except McDonald's no longer seems to mix its McFlurries.