Nandi Bushell is nine years old and not only does she drum this well and with such character, she also plays guitar and has gotten the attention of music stars like Lenny Kravitz and Questlove.

Also, the yelling! This is a whole mood.

I can jam to Nirvana In Bloom all day! I LOVE NIRVANA ❤️ Nirvana are in my top 5 bands so far. I just found out Dave also played with @jackblack in @tenaciousd, @foofighters and @queensofthestoneage!!!! The film school of rock is the best film in the world. #nirvana #nirvanafans pic.twitter.com/GDatURnw61 — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) November 11, 2019

Elsewhere in the category of talented badass child stars, we have 10-year-old drummer Yoyoka doing this:

Keep it up, kids.

[Via Twitter and Kaneaiyoyoka]