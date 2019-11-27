FROM THE DIGG STORE

Digg · Updated:

Can't wait for Black Friday? Us either. That's why we've gone ahead and scoured the web for some of the best deals around — all of which are already on sale for Black Friday prices.

Then, we went ahead and created a coupon code to help you save a few extra bucks. Guess we're just feeling especially thankful for you today. Use BFSAVE20 to save an extra 20% off any of these deals.

VIZIO SP30-E0 SmartCast Crave Go Wireless Speaker

MSRP: $199.99

Sale Price: $64.99

BFSAVE20: $51.99

This wireless speaker from VIZIO works just like a Sonos, only it's about half the price. Pick up a couple for the same you'd pay for one Sonos.

Mighty Vibe Spotify Music Player

MSRP: $84.99

Sale Price: $79.99

BFSAVE20: $63.99

The Mighty Vibe is sort of like an iPod Shuffle in the sense that you can play music anywhere with it without needing a phone or Bluetooth connection. Just add your Spotify playlists and enjoy.

NetGear Arlo VMC3030-100NAR HD Security Camera (Refurbished)

MSRP: $159.99

Sale Price: $64.99

BFSAVE20: $51.99

You can't put a price on home security! Wait, yes you can, it's "more than $100 off."

CoolBaby Classic HDMI Retro Gaming Console

MSRP: $59.99

Sale Price: $34.99

BFSAVE20: $27.99

This console lets you play dozens of classic Nintendo emulations without buying anything extra, and it's half off right now.

Mini Handheld Game Console 2.0 + 268 Games

MSRP: $49.99

Sale Price: $16

BFSAVE20: $12.80

Same deal here, except you get more than 200 games, and it's closer to a GameBoy than an NES.

TAP STRAP 2: All-in-1 Wearable Keyboard, Mouse & Controller

MSRP: $199

Sale Price: $169.99

BFSAVE20: $135.99

The future is here with the TAP STRAP 2, a wearable keyboard, mouse, and controller for using your tablet or gaming.

HYPHEN Wireless Earbuds

MSRP: $89

Sale Price: $69

BFSAVE20: $55.20

Many wireless earbuds will run you over $100. These ones are about half that.

Thomson NEO 14 1.1GHz Intel Atom 32GB SSD Windows 10 Laptop

MSRP: $199

Sale Price: $169

BFSAVE20: $135.20

Why spend hundreds on a fancy new laptop when you can score this Windows 10 one for less than $150?

NetGear Nighthawk AC1900 Wi-Fi Cable Modem Router (Refurbished)

MSRP: $269.99

Sale Price: $99.99

BFSAVE20: $79.99

This high-end, super-secure router will greatly improve your home browsing experience, and it's nearly $200 off.

3-in-1 Apple Watch, AirPods & iPhone Charger

MSRP: $34.99

Sale Price: $14.99

BFSAVE20: $11.99

Sold separately, chargers for your Apple Watch, AirPods, and iPhone would cost more than $100. Getting all three for $12 is better.

X3 Hurricane Variable Speed Canless Air Duster

MSRP: $159.95

Sale Price: $119.99

BFSAVE20: $95.99

Keep your keyboard clean with this eco-friendly air duster, now about 40% off.

BONDIC Starter Kit + Extra Refill

MSRP: $24.99

Sale Price: $14.99

BFSAVE20: $11.99

This ingenious device works like glue, only there's virtually nothing you can't apply it to and it isn't sticky.

10-Ft. MFi-Certified Braided Lightning Cable Packs

MSRP: $25

Sale Price: $15

BFSAVE20: $12

One Lightning cable bought directly from Apple is more than $20. These extra-long ones are three for half that.

Copper Cow Coffee Vietnamese Pour Over Coffee Sets

MSRP: $88

Sale Price: $75

BFSAVE20: $60

Get artisanal coffee and tea for nearly $30 less than you'd normally pay. It's a great opportunity to look fancy at an unbelievable price.

Spark Headphones

MSRP: $99

Sale Price: $49.50

BFSAVE20: $39.60

These funky, LED-enhanced headphones are more than 60% off after this bonus discount.

Jack Sunglasses

MSRP: $69

Sale Price: $58.50

BFSAVE20: $46.80

A great pair of sunglasses may cost — well — more than you're willing to spend. These ones, however, are less than $50 and can hang with the best of them.

AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush and Travel Case With 8 Dupont Brush Heads

MSRP: $139.99

Sale Price: $49.99

Price Drop: $39.99

BFSAVE20: $31.99

This electric brush works basically the same as a Sonicare and just keeps. Going. On. Sale. Take more than $100 off now.

Wilfa Precision Automatic Coffee Maker

MSRP: $349.99

Sale Price: $84.99

Price Drop: $74.99

BFSAVE20: $59.99

Another awesome product offered up for incredible savings — $290 to be exact. If you love coffee, you'll love how precisely this coffee maker will brew it for you.

Lava Rock & Tiger Eye Piece of Me Bracelet Set

MSRP: $20

Sale Price: $15.99

BFSAVE20: $12.79

This beautiful bracelet set will make a great gift for yourself and a friend, and they're less than $7/each.

Beard Head The First Ever Bearded Headwear: Classic Santa

MSRP: $34.99

Sale Price: $27.99

BFSAVE20: $22.39

We all know someone who would love to find this in their stocking, and it's currently 25% off, so why not?

Dr. Save Vacuum Travel Kit

MSRP: $69.95

Sale Price: $39.99

Price Drop: $32.99

BFSAVE20: $26.40

Vacuum sealing kits are essential for any inefficient packer and, at more than $40 off, this will make a great gift for the traveler in your family.

PIQO Powerful 1080p Mini Projector

MSRP: $799

Sale Price: $279.99

Price Drop: $249

BFSAVE20: $199.20

Portable projectors are an awesome way to set up a movie night anywhere, or give a presentation when you don't have a screen available. At nearly $600 off, this is a Black Friday miracle.

RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger with HyperAir Qi-Certified 10W Charging Stand

MSRP: $25.99

Sale Price: $15.99

BFSAVE20: $12.79

Navigate while driving and charge your phone at the same time with half off this remarkable stand.

ZeroLemon ToughJuice 30,000mAh 5-Port Power Bank

MSRP: $129.99

Sale Price: $53.99

BFSAVE20: $43.19

This massive capacity power bank can recharge all of your devices before it needs a recharge itself. For almost $80 off, it's an awesome item to add to your repertoire.

CRESUER ENEGARM 2 Smart Auto Clamping Fast & Safe Wireless Car Charger

MSRP: $49.99

Sale Price: $34.99

BFSAVE20: $27.99

Here's another wireless car charger that packs a bit more power, still at a great deal.

Flume Smart Home Water Monitor

MSRP: $199

Sale Price: $169

BFSAVE20: $135.20

Save more than $60 on this ingenious piece of tech and start doing your part to cut down on your home's water consumption.

ECOVACS Deebot Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Canister Vacuum Station

MSRP: $799

Sale Price: $439.99

BFSAVE20: $351.99

Keep your floors clean at all times without breaking the bank! This robot vacuum cleaner is more than half off.

xFyro xS2 Waterproof Wireless Earphones

MSRP: $249.99

Sale Price: $99.99

Price Drop: $79.99

BFSAVE20: $63.99

These in-ear headphones are wireless, and they're $180 off. Seriously.

Genius Pack Aerial Hardside Carry On Spinner

MSRP: $298

Sale Price: $159

Price Drop: $154.99

BFSAVE20: $123.99

Great luggage can run you hundreds. This carry-on hardside bag is just $124.

Prices subject to change.

Don't wait for Black Friday—you can get these top-sellers at deep discounts today

Post provided by StackCommerce.

If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

DIGG PICKS | AFFILIATE

1 digg

Black Friday is nearly here, but you needn't wait until Friday to start shopping. There are already some top-notch bargains available, and we'll be on the lookout for the best ones.