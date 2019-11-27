These 29 Products Are Already On Sale For Black Friday
Can't wait for Black Friday? Us either. That's why we've gone ahead and scoured the web for some of the best deals around — all of which are already on sale for Black Friday prices.
Then, we went ahead and created a coupon code to help you save a few extra bucks. Guess we're just feeling especially thankful for you today. Use BFSAVE20 to save an extra 20% off any of these deals.
VIZIO SP30-E0 SmartCast Crave Go Wireless Speaker
MSRP: $199.99
Sale Price: $64.99
This wireless speaker from VIZIO works just like a Sonos, only it's about half the price. Pick up a couple for the same you'd pay for one Sonos.
Mighty Vibe Spotify Music Player
MSRP: $84.99
Sale Price: $79.99
The Mighty Vibe is sort of like an iPod Shuffle in the sense that you can play music anywhere with it without needing a phone or Bluetooth connection. Just add your Spotify playlists and enjoy.
NetGear Arlo VMC3030-100NAR HD Security Camera (Refurbished)
MSRP: $159.99
Sale Price: $64.99
You can't put a price on home security! Wait, yes you can, it's "more than $100 off."
CoolBaby Classic HDMI Retro Gaming Console
MSRP: $59.99
Sale Price: $34.99
This console lets you play dozens of classic Nintendo emulations without buying anything extra, and it's half off right now.
Mini Handheld Game Console 2.0 + 268 Games
MSRP: $49.99
Sale Price: $16
Same deal here, except you get more than 200 games, and it's closer to a GameBoy than an NES.
TAP STRAP 2: All-in-1 Wearable Keyboard, Mouse & Controller
MSRP: $199
Sale Price: $169.99
The future is here with the TAP STRAP 2, a wearable keyboard, mouse, and controller for using your tablet or gaming.
HYPHEN Wireless Earbuds
MSRP: $89
Sale Price: $69
Many wireless earbuds will run you over $100. These ones are about half that.
Thomson NEO 14 1.1GHz Intel Atom 32GB SSD Windows 10 Laptop
MSRP: $199
Sale Price: $169
Why spend hundreds on a fancy new laptop when you can score this Windows 10 one for less than $150?
NetGear Nighthawk AC1900 Wi-Fi Cable Modem Router (Refurbished)
MSRP: $269.99
Sale Price: $99.99
This high-end, super-secure router will greatly improve your home browsing experience, and it's nearly $200 off.
3-in-1 Apple Watch, AirPods & iPhone Charger
MSRP: $34.99
Sale Price: $14.99
Sold separately, chargers for your Apple Watch, AirPods, and iPhone would cost more than $100. Getting all three for $12 is better.
X3 Hurricane Variable Speed Canless Air Duster
MSRP: $159.95
Sale Price: $119.99
Keep your keyboard clean with this eco-friendly air duster, now about 40% off.
BONDIC Starter Kit + Extra Refill
MSRP: $24.99
Sale Price: $14.99
This ingenious device works like glue, only there's virtually nothing you can't apply it to and it isn't sticky.
10-Ft. MFi-Certified Braided Lightning Cable Packs
MSRP: $25
Sale Price: $15
One Lightning cable bought directly from Apple is more than $20. These extra-long ones are three for half that.
Copper Cow Coffee Vietnamese Pour Over Coffee Sets
MSRP: $88
Sale Price: $75
Get artisanal coffee and tea for nearly $30 less than you'd normally pay. It's a great opportunity to look fancy at an unbelievable price.
Spark Headphones
MSRP: $99
Sale Price: $49.50
These funky, LED-enhanced headphones are more than 60% off after this bonus discount.
Jack Sunglasses
MSRP: $69
Sale Price: $58.50
A great pair of sunglasses may cost — well — more than you're willing to spend. These ones, however, are less than $50 and can hang with the best of them.
AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush and Travel Case With 8 Dupont Brush Heads
MSRP: $139.99
Sale Price: $49.99
Price Drop: $39.99
This electric brush works basically the same as a Sonicare and just keeps. Going. On. Sale. Take more than $100 off now.
Wilfa Precision Automatic Coffee Maker
MSRP: $349.99
Sale Price: $84.99
Price Drop: $74.99
Another awesome product offered up for incredible savings — $290 to be exact. If you love coffee, you'll love how precisely this coffee maker will brew it for you.
Lava Rock & Tiger Eye Piece of Me Bracelet Set
MSRP: $20
Sale Price: $15.99
This beautiful bracelet set will make a great gift for yourself and a friend, and they're less than $7/each.
Beard Head The First Ever Bearded Headwear: Classic Santa
MSRP: $34.99
Sale Price: $27.99
We all know someone who would love to find this in their stocking, and it's currently 25% off, so why not?
Dr. Save Vacuum Travel Kit
MSRP: $69.95
Sale Price: $39.99
Price Drop: $32.99
Vacuum sealing kits are essential for any inefficient packer and, at more than $40 off, this will make a great gift for the traveler in your family.
PIQO Powerful 1080p Mini Projector
MSRP: $799
Sale Price: $279.99
Price Drop: $249
Portable projectors are an awesome way to set up a movie night anywhere, or give a presentation when you don't have a screen available. At nearly $600 off, this is a Black Friday miracle.
RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger with HyperAir Qi-Certified 10W Charging Stand
MSRP: $25.99
Sale Price: $15.99
Navigate while driving and charge your phone at the same time with half off this remarkable stand.
ZeroLemon ToughJuice 30,000mAh 5-Port Power Bank
MSRP: $129.99
Sale Price: $53.99
This massive capacity power bank can recharge all of your devices before it needs a recharge itself. For almost $80 off, it's an awesome item to add to your repertoire.
CRESUER ENEGARM 2 Smart Auto Clamping Fast & Safe Wireless Car Charger
MSRP: $49.99
Sale Price: $34.99
Here's another wireless car charger that packs a bit more power, still at a great deal.
Flume Smart Home Water Monitor
MSRP: $199
Sale Price: $169
Save more than $60 on this ingenious piece of tech and start doing your part to cut down on your home's water consumption.
ECOVACS Deebot Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Canister Vacuum Station
MSRP: $799
Sale Price: $439.99
Keep your floors clean at all times without breaking the bank! This robot vacuum cleaner is more than half off.
xFyro xS2 Waterproof Wireless Earphones
MSRP: $249.99
Sale Price: $99.99
Price Drop: $79.99
These in-ear headphones are wireless, and they're $180 off. Seriously.
Genius Pack Aerial Hardside Carry On Spinner
MSRP: $298
Sale Price: $159
Price Drop: $154.99
Great luggage can run you hundreds. This carry-on hardside bag is just $124.
