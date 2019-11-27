Can't wait for Black Friday? Us either. That's why we've gone ahead and scoured the web for some of the best deals around — all of which are already on sale for Black Friday prices.

Then, we went ahead and created a coupon code to help you save a few extra bucks. Guess we're just feeling especially thankful for you today. Use BFSAVE20 to save an extra 20% off any of these deals.

MSRP: $199.99

Sale Price: $64.99

BFSAVE20: $51.99

This wireless speaker from VIZIO works just like a Sonos, only it's about half the price. Pick up a couple for the same you'd pay for one Sonos.

MSRP: $84.99

Sale Price: $79.99

BFSAVE20: $63.99

The Mighty Vibe is sort of like an iPod Shuffle in the sense that you can play music anywhere with it without needing a phone or Bluetooth connection. Just add your Spotify playlists and enjoy.

MSRP: $159.99

Sale Price: $64.99

BFSAVE20: $51.99

You can't put a price on home security! Wait, yes you can, it's "more than $100 off."

MSRP: $59.99

Sale Price: $34.99

BFSAVE20: $27.99

This console lets you play dozens of classic Nintendo emulations without buying anything extra, and it's half off right now.

MSRP: $49.99

Sale Price: $16

BFSAVE20: $12.80

Same deal here, except you get more than 200 games, and it's closer to a GameBoy than an NES.

MSRP: $199

Sale Price: $169.99

BFSAVE20: $135.99

The future is here with the TAP STRAP 2, a wearable keyboard, mouse, and controller for using your tablet or gaming.

MSRP: $89

Sale Price: $69

BFSAVE20: $55.20

Many wireless earbuds will run you over $100. These ones are about half that.

MSRP: $199

Sale Price: $169

BFSAVE20: $135.20

Why spend hundreds on a fancy new laptop when you can score this Windows 10 one for less than $150?

MSRP: $269.99

Sale Price: $99.99

BFSAVE20: $79.99

This high-end, super-secure router will greatly improve your home browsing experience, and it's nearly $200 off.

MSRP: $34.99

Sale Price: $14.99

BFSAVE20: $11.99

Sold separately, chargers for your Apple Watch, AirPods, and iPhone would cost more than $100. Getting all three for $12 is better.

MSRP: $159.95

Sale Price: $119.99

BFSAVE20: $95.99

Keep your keyboard clean with this eco-friendly air duster, now about 40% off.

MSRP: $24.99

Sale Price: $14.99

BFSAVE20: $11.99

This ingenious device works like glue, only there's virtually nothing you can't apply it to and it isn't sticky.

MSRP: $25

Sale Price: $15

BFSAVE20: $12

One Lightning cable bought directly from Apple is more than $20. These extra-long ones are three for half that.

MSRP: $88

Sale Price: $75

BFSAVE20: $60

Get artisanal coffee and tea for nearly $30 less than you'd normally pay. It's a great opportunity to look fancy at an unbelievable price.

MSRP: $99

Sale Price: $49.50

BFSAVE20: $39.60

These funky, LED-enhanced headphones are more than 60% off after this bonus discount.

MSRP: $69

Sale Price: $58.50

BFSAVE20: $46.80

A great pair of sunglasses may cost — well — more than you're willing to spend. These ones, however, are less than $50 and can hang with the best of them.

AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush and Travel Case With 8 Dupont Brush Heads

MSRP: $139.99

Sale Price: $49.99

Price Drop: $39.99

BFSAVE20: $31.99

This electric brush works basically the same as a Sonicare and just keeps. Going. On. Sale. Take more than $100 off now.

MSRP: $349.99

Sale Price: $84.99

Price Drop: $74.99

BFSAVE20: $59.99

Another awesome product offered up for incredible savings — $290 to be exact. If you love coffee, you'll love how precisely this coffee maker will brew it for you.

MSRP: $20

Sale Price: $15.99

BFSAVE20: $12.79

This beautiful bracelet set will make a great gift for yourself and a friend, and they're less than $7/each.

MSRP: $34.99

Sale Price: $27.99

BFSAVE20: $22.39

We all know someone who would love to find this in their stocking, and it's currently 25% off, so why not?

MSRP: $69.95

Sale Price: $39.99

Price Drop: $32.99

BFSAVE20: $26.40

Vacuum sealing kits are essential for any inefficient packer and, at more than $40 off, this will make a great gift for the traveler in your family.

MSRP: $799

Sale Price: $279.99

Price Drop: $249

BFSAVE20: $199.20

Portable projectors are an awesome way to set up a movie night anywhere, or give a presentation when you don't have a screen available. At nearly $600 off, this is a Black Friday miracle.

MSRP: $25.99

Sale Price: $15.99

BFSAVE20: $12.79

Navigate while driving and charge your phone at the same time with half off this remarkable stand.

MSRP: $129.99

Sale Price: $53.99

BFSAVE20: $43.19

This massive capacity power bank can recharge all of your devices before it needs a recharge itself. For almost $80 off, it's an awesome item to add to your repertoire.

MSRP: $49.99

Sale Price: $34.99

BFSAVE20: $27.99

Here's another wireless car charger that packs a bit more power, still at a great deal.

MSRP: $199

Sale Price: $169

BFSAVE20: $135.20

Save more than $60 on this ingenious piece of tech and start doing your part to cut down on your home's water consumption.

MSRP: $799

Sale Price: $439.99

BFSAVE20: $351.99

Keep your floors clean at all times without breaking the bank! This robot vacuum cleaner is more than half off.

MSRP: $249.99

Sale Price: $99.99

Price Drop: $79.99

BFSAVE20: $63.99

These in-ear headphones are wireless, and they're $180 off. Seriously.

MSRP: $298

Sale Price: $159

Price Drop: $154.99

BFSAVE20: $123.99

Great luggage can run you hundreds. This carry-on hardside bag is just $124.

