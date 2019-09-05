CALL ME, BEEP ME, IF YOU WANT TO REACH ME

Who are the biggest mobile phone manufacturers in the world? With the fast-paced evolution of technology — does anyone remember beepers? — the rankings have changed a lot over the past 27 years.

Redditor interestingasphuk, a “first year PhD student/data geek who loves visualizations,” fresh off the success of his recent animated infographic showing the most popular web browsers by year, scoured through the data. Taking stats from Gartner’s annual sales analysis, he produced an animated racing graph, that shows the top phone makers from 1992 to 2018.

As the chart demonstrates, for a long time, Motorola and Nokia ruled the world, but over the past couple of years, a whole new generation of phone makers have rose to the top. (It should be noted that Microsoft bought Nokia in 2014.) Samsung and Apple are the current big dogs, but as the data also shows, Chinese manufacturers like Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei are making considerable showings in the sales race. See the graph below:

[Via Reddit]