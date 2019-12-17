The Top 10 Albums Of 2019, According To Everyone

​It's December, which means Best of 2019 lists are here. With so many lists out there, who has time to read all of them?

Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded up all the Top 10 lists we could find, smashed 'em together in a big spreadsheet, and spit out overall Top 10 lists for the year's best albums, songs, books, TV shows and movies. You're welcome.

The Best Albums Of 2019





10. Big Thief, UFOF

Perhaps no up-and-coming indie band was talked about more in 2019 than Big Thief, who not only released the staggeringly good U.F.O.F. in May, but followed it up just a few months later with a second LP called Two Hands. Now freshly nominated for a Grammy, U.F.O.F. shows a band at the peak of their powers and refusing to slow down their creative process.

9. Solange, When I Get Home

When I Get Home may not have the urgent rhetoric about American injustice that pervades Solange's earlier work like A Seat at the Table — but the way she builds on decades of black excellence to formulate her own aesthetic masterpiece is a radical statement on its own.

8. Lizzo, Cuz I Love You

Put simply, Cuz I Love You is magical. It's an incantation that you draw around yourself on the bad days for protection, and a blessing that you bestow upon yourself on the good ones.

7. Vampire Weekend, Father Of The Bride

The band has grown up, but that isn't to say Father of the Bride isn't fun—after all, the title is a nod to the 1991 Steve Martin comedy, and "Unbearably White," intentionally or not, feels like a knowing wink to the group's image as J. Crew hipster poster boys. But the days of boat shoes and prep school sweaters are long gone, and Vampire Weekend is all the better for it.

6. Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next

In true Grande fashion, she's managed to write about this very specific individual pain in a universal way. As she told Vogue about the juxtaposition of her sound with the emotions she explores: "It's hard to sing songs that are about wounds that are so fresh. It's fun, it's pop music, and I'm not trying to make it sound like anything that it's not, but these songs to me really do represent some heavy shit." That type of bravery and honesty is almost nonexistent in pop music today.

5. Tyler, The Creator, Igor

It's the kind of album that could only be made by a musician who spent the past decade patiently perfecting his skills and building a massive group of fans who loyally support his every artistic whim. It's a project created without the weight of expectations—fully unconcerned with any preconceived notions of what a Tyler, the Creator album should sound like. Instead, it's IGOR, a defiant release that confidently bucks traditional genre boundaries and song structure norms. It's the album Tyler has always wanted to make.

4. FKA twigs, Magdalene

Magdalene opens with something like a funeral dirge, an echoing hymnal over which her falsetto rings at an almost unbearably high register. Over the course of the album's nine songs, she broadens, deepens and intensifies her story and her musical palette, testing and creatively blending the waters of hip-hop, R&B, industrial and avant-garde music.

3. Angel Olsen, All Mirrors

[This album] provides additional compass through a deep exploration of Olsen's emotional landscape, thick with revelations of love and realizations of self. Complicated, cathartic and sublime, All Mirrors is Olsen's best effort yet.

2. Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

What's most intriguing about Eilish is how she toes the line between niche and universal, familiar and strange, preposterous and wonderful. On the surface, When We All Fall Asleep... comes off as aggressively abrasive, but it's not. There's so much economy to the songwriting; it's as much of a Rubik's cube as her own fashion sensibilities.

1. Lana Del Rey, Normal F*cking Rockwell!

Her voice has never sounded better, and her devastating, allusion-dense lyrics have never been more quotable. With Norman Fucking Rockwell!, Lana Del Rey just might have written the next best American record she's so obsessed with after all. 'Cause she knew she could. 'Cause she's just that good.

Honorable Mentions

If you've already seen the top 10, here are some other notable albums of the year, including Sharon Van Etten's fifth full-length album and musician David Berman's first album under the artist name Purple Mountains, which is also his last before his death this past August.

11. Sharon Van Etten, Remind Me Tomorrow

12. Weyes Blood, Titanic Rising

13. Brittany Howard, Jaime

14. Purple Mountains, Purple Mountains

A Note On Methodology

We wish we could say there was a super fancy algorithm that combed the internet and did this for us. But the truth is that the entity doing the internet combing was a human Digg Editor, and calculations were performed by an Excel sheet that ingested and re-ranked all the lists we fed into it (briefly: #1 ranked items received 10 points, #2 ranked items got 9 points... down through #10 ranked items, which got 1 point; items on unranked lists all got 5.5 points).