We admit, we were not familiar with the Filipino martial art arnis before this video from GMA Philippines crossed our Twitter feed this morning, but we are now fully prepared to welcome it into our lives. Behold, 8 minutes of guys in elaborate padded armor just absolutely whaling each other:

WATCH: Match between the Philippines (in red armor) and Cambodia (in blue armor) on the LS Welterweight Men's Semi-Finals in the #SEAGames2019 Arnis Competition. pic.twitter.com/9zo6EVgMgj — GMA News (@gmanews) December 1, 2019



[Via Twitter]