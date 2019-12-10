JAVA, JAVA, JAVA, JAVA

Americans guzzle down 400 million cups of coffee per day, according to HuffPost, which, if you do the math, is approximately 146 billion cups of coffee per year, making the United States the largest consumer of coffee in the world. But who are the country's top suppliers of these cups of joe?

Despite Dunkin' Donuts' slogan that "American runs on Dunkin'" — the biggest coffee chain in America is Starbucks, with "around 14,300 Starbucks locations." Dunkin' has over 8,500, mostly concentrated in New England and the Northeast. Then there are countless also-rans including the Minnesota-centric Caribou Coffee and Canadian expatriate chain Tim Hortons.

Data visualization wizard Bo McCready crunched the numbers and charted the locations of America's favorite coffee chains in this graph below. And you can see a full-sized image of the graph here.


