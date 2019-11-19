The Highlights Of The Third Public Impeachment Hearing

On Monday, Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council advisor on Ukraine, testified before the House Intelligence Committee. Digg has you covered with all of the highlights.



Lt. Col. Vindman Delivers Opening Statement

Vindman testified that he was concerned by President Donald Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. His opening statement gave some detail on his background and his family's service to the United States.

"When my father was 47 years old, he left behind his entire life and the only home he had ever known to start over in the United States so that his three sons could have better, safer lives…" Vindman explained in his testimony. "His courageous decision inspired a deep sense of gratitude in my brothers and myself and instilled in us a sense of duty and service. All three of us have served or are currently serving in the military. Our collective military service is a special part of our family's story in America."



Lt. Col. Vindman Corrects Rep. Devin Nunes: "It's Lieutenant Colonel Vindman, Please."

Rep. Devin Nunes began a question by saying, "Mr. Vindman, you testified in your deposition that you did not know the whistleblower…"

"Ranking member, it's Lieutenant Colonel Vindman, please," Vindman replied.

Rep. Devin Nunes refers to Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman as "Mr. Vindman."



"Ranking member, it's lieutenant colonel Vindman, please," Vindman responds. https://t.co/wJIckfThSv #ImpeachmentHearings pic.twitter.com/kjORGMuMa8 — ABC News (@ABC) November 19, 2019



Williams Was 'Surprised' By Trump Tweet

"I was not expecting to be called out by name," Jennifer Williams said about President Trump's tweet attacking her loyalty before her testimony.



Rep. Jim Himes: "It surprised me too, and it looks an awful lot like witness intimidation and tampering." https://t.co/KBwgzgl1OG pic.twitter.com/SkQTpw7c14 — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 19, 2019

GOP Counsel Questions Lt. Col. Vindman About Ukraine Defense Minister Offering Him A Job

GOP counsel Steve Castor asks Vidman about whether the Ukraine defense minister offered him a job.



"He did," Vindman replied. "Every single time, I dismissed it. Upon returning, I notified my chain of command."

GOP counsel: "Did [former Ukrainian national security secretary Oleksandr Danyliuk] offer you a position of defense minister with the Ukranian government?"

Lt. Col. Vindman: "He did…every single time, I dismissed it. Upon returning, I notified my chain of command." pic.twitter.com/d4xHN2a1l9 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) November 19, 2019



Lt. Col. Vindman Tells Rep. Jordan He Did His Job

Rep. Jim Jordan: "You talked to the one guy Adam Schiff won't let you tell us how he is — is that right?"



Vindman: "Rep. Jordan, I did my job." #VindmanTestimony pic.twitter.com/MUlpXFpKn7 — The Hill (@thehill) November 19, 2019

Lt. Col. Vindman Says He Was 'Shocked' By The Phone Call

Rep. Sean Maloney: "And you went immediately and you reported it, didn't you?"



Vindman: "I did."



Maloney: "Why?"



Vindman: "Because that was my duty."pic.twitter.com/QiUSMAH7q4 — NPR (@NPR) November 19, 2019

Lt. Col. Vindman Answers Why He Told His Father Not To Worry About Him

Maloney: "You're putting yourself in direct opposition to the most powerful person in the world… Why do you have confidence that you can do that, and tell your dad not to worry?"



Vindman: "Congressman, because this is America… Here, right matters."pic.twitter.com/1NBTRTnLjH — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 19, 2019

Rep. Radcliffe Holds Up Stack Of Transcripts And Says 'Bribery' Was Never Said During Testimony

Rep. John Ratcliffe makes a case that Democrats are overreached by calling Trump's conduct "bribery," because none of the witnesses have gone that far and have instead talked about a "quid pro quo" pic.twitter.com/VTee19G9e0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2019

