The Highlights Of The Third Public Impeachment Hearing
'IT'S LIEUTENANT COLONEL VINDMAN'

Digg · Updated:

On Monday, Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council advisor on Ukraine, testified before the House Intelligence Committee. Digg has you covered with all of the highlights.


Lt. Col. Vindman Delivers Opening Statement

Vindman testified that he was concerned by President Donald Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. His opening statement gave some detail on his background and his family's service to the United States.

"When my father was 47 years old, he left behind his entire life and the only home he had ever known to start over in the United States so that his three sons could have better, safer lives…" Vindman explained in his testimony. "His courageous decision inspired a deep sense of gratitude in my brothers and myself and instilled in us a sense of duty and service. All three of us have served or are currently serving in the military. Our collective military service is a special part of our family's story in America."


Lt. Col. Vindman Corrects Rep. Devin Nunes: "It's Lieutenant Colonel Vindman, Please."

Rep. Devin Nunes began a question by saying, "Mr. Vindman, you testified in your deposition that you did not know the whistleblower…"

"Ranking member, it's Lieutenant Colonel Vindman, please," Vindman replied.


Williams Was 'Surprised' By Trump Tweet

GOP Counsel Questions Lt. Col. Vindman About Ukraine Defense Minister Offering Him A Job

 GOP counsel Steve Castor asks Vidman about whether the Ukraine defense minister offered him a job.


"He did," Vindman replied. "Every single time, I dismissed it. Upon returning, I notified my chain of command."


Lt. Col. Vindman Tells Rep. Jordan He Did His Job

Lt. Col. Vindman Says He Was 'Shocked' By The Phone Call

Lt. Col. Vindman Answers Why He Told His Father Not To Worry About Him

Rep. Radcliffe Holds Up Stack Of Transcripts And Says 'Bribery' Was Never Said During Testimony

We'll continue updating this post as new highlights come in.

