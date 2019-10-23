If you’ve been tuning in to the political news cycle, you may have heard some discussion about automation and how it’s coming to take all of our jobs. While we probably won’t be quite at Terminator levels of job loss and robot supremacy any time soon, it’s always a good idea to be thinking about the future when you consider your career. You don’t have to let those evil robots defeat you, you don’t really even have to join them. But it’s a good idea to think about developing job skills that are more future-proof.

For instance, computer programming, which isn’t just the future of the job market — it’s the present. We tend to think of computer programmers the way we see them on TV: nerds locked in their parents’ basements or hackers elevated to the highest level of government to perform super-secret, often super illegal tasks. We are not a subtle society. In reality, computer programmers are pretty normal people, and the barriers to entry into the coding world are really not all that high. Wired has gone so far to suggest that coding is actually the next blue collar frontier.

When you realize that the median salary for computer programmers is over $82,000, blue-collar life doesn’t sound so bad. But how do you get there? You learn programming skills, obviously, and The Premium 2020 Learn to Code Certification Bundle can help you out.

This 12-course bundle covers a variety of coding skills that are applicable in many, many industries to do everything from build websites to manage databases. You’ll learn about full-stack development in a Web Developer Bootcamp, then build on those skills with HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, AngularJS, and Django. You’ll also become a master of databases using MySQL, create algorithms with Python, classify images with Keras, navigate Flutter, and more.

These courses cover nearly 150 hours of training that, sold separately, would run you $2,700. But you can get it all for just $36 today when you use code 20LEARN20 at checkout.

Post provided by StackCommerce. Written by Nick Perry.

If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale.