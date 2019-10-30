Nobody wants to go to Wal-Mart on Black Friday because everyone is already at Wal-Mart on Black Friday. It's a strange paradox, but you don't have to think any more about it because we're about to spare you the headache otherwise known as Black Friday shopping. Get your holiday shopping done right here, online, with Black Friday deals that you don't have to wait until after Thanksgiving to get.

MSRP: $140

Sale Price: $119.19 (14% off)

The perfect gift for the gamer in your life, this Xbox One hub vastly expands the console's onboard memory so you can have more saved games, more purchases, and more fun.

MSRP: $109.99

Sale Price: $79.99 (27% off)

This pressure cooker is endorsed by the home goods queen herself and has 14 presets, allowing you to cook a wide variety of foods quickly and easily.

MSRP: $379.99

Sale Price: $279.99

This ingenious oven works, well, like an oven, but also has a built-in rotisserie and a pizza drawer allowing you to cook two things at once.

MSRP: $119

Sale Price: $34.99 (70% off)

These lightweight Bluetooth 5.0 headphones feature top-tier audio and come with a charging case so you can listen to your music all day.

MSRP: $129

Sale Price: $99 (23% off)

CM Translator is a pocket-sized device that lets you translate more than 40 languages with just the click of a button. It's the perfect companion for any world traveler.

MSRP: $99

Sale Price: $69 (30% off)

This smart fitness watch is like having a personal trainer on your wrist, with a heart monitor, GPS, and even audio coach built-in.

MSRP: $29.99

Sale Price: $24.99 (16% off)

Keep your knives sharp and avoid replacing your cutlery with this easy-to-use sharpener.

MSRP: $650

Sale Price: $349.99 (46% off)

Want a great deal on a MacBook? Buy refurbished. This 2011 MacBook Pro model still stands the test of time and you can save hundreds off it now.

MSRP: $89.95

Sale Price: $79.95 (11% off)

Never lose your wallet again! This smart wallet syncs with an app so you'll always know where it is. Plus, the wallet's built-in battery lasts for up to 2 months, so you'll have plenty of time to find it.

MSRP: $39.99

Sale Price: $31.99 (20% off)

It may not be the most glamorous gift, but every toilet needs a brush — and this one keeps itself clean so you don't have to.

MSRP: $49.99

Sale Price: $39.99 (20% off)

When you're cleaning out your car, having to tug and maneuver the cable to reach those tough spots can be extremely annoying. This vacuum resolves that problem by being completely cordless.

MSRP: $99

Sale Price: $69.99 (29% off)

Want to keep an eye on your space? The Mask looks like any old USB wall charger but has a built-in 1080p HD camera that streams directly to your phone.

MSRP: $84.99

Sale Price: $59.99 (29% off)

No, you can't eat this MeatStick®, but it will make sure that your food is safe to eat with a variety of thermometers intended for different meat.

MSRP: $149.99

Sale Price: $89.99 (40% off)

This clever, enchanted little bulb makes a great decor piece for your bedroom or office.

MSRP: $39

Sale Price: $35 (10% off)

Got a bookworm in your life? Encourage them to write their own stories with these beautiful leather notebooks and journals.

MSRP: $36.99

Sale Price: $33.29 (10% off)

Perfect for any Batman enthusiast, this cool poster shows the progression of the Batmobile, printed on museum quality paper.

MSRP: $15.99

Sale Price: $12.99 (18% off)

While it's not quite a bobbling hula dancer on your dash, this spinning diffuser is almost as fun and will make your car smell great.

MSRP: $579

Sale Price: $549 (5% off)

This is easily the coolest beer pong table we've ever seen. It may look like it belongs in a bar, but just imagine it in your house…

MSRP: $259

Sale Price: $78.99 (69% off)

These high-end, noise-cancelling wireless headphones let you enjoy the pinnacle of audio tech without breaking the bank.

MSRP: $99.99

Sale Price: $34.99 (65% off)

Got a lot of Apple accessories? Charge them all with this doc that supports an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time.

Post provided by StackCommerce. Written by Nick Perry.

