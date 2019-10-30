FROM THE DIGG STORE

Nobody wants to go to Wal-Mart on Black Friday because everyone is already at Wal-Mart on Black Friday. It's a strange paradox, but you don't have to think any more about it because we're about to spare you the headache otherwise known as Black Friday shopping. Get your holiday shopping done right here, online, with Black Friday deals that you don't have to wait until after Thanksgiving to get.

Fantom Drives Xbox One Storage Hub And 2TB Seagate Firecuda Gaming SSHD

MSRP: $140

Sale Price: $119.19 (14% off)

The perfect gift for the gamer in your life, this Xbox One hub vastly expands the console's onboard memory so you can have more saved games, more purchases, and more fun.

Martha Stewart 8-Qt 7-in-1 Digital Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker

MSRP: $109.99

Sale Price: $79.99 (27% off)

This pressure cooker is endorsed by the home goods queen herself and has 14 presets, allowing you to cook a wide variety of foods quickly and easily.

Gemelli Twin Oven

MSRP: $379.99

Sale Price: $279.99

This ingenious oven works, well, like an oven, but also has a built-in rotisserie and a pizza drawer allowing you to cook two things at once.

TR9 True Wireless Headphones with Charging Case

MSRP: $119

Sale Price: $34.99 (70% off)

These lightweight Bluetooth 5.0 headphones feature top-tier audio and come with a charging case so you can listen to your music all day.

CM Translator Instant Language Translation Device

MSRP: $129

Sale Price: $99 (23% off)

CM Translator is a pocket-sized device that lets you translate more than 40 languages with just the click of a button. It's the perfect companion for any world traveler.

Runtopia S1 Smart GPS Sports Watch

MSRP: $99

Sale Price: $69 (30% off)

This smart fitness watch is like having a personal trainer on your wrist, with a heart monitor, GPS, and even audio coach built-in.

AnySharp PRO Chef Knife Sharpener

MSRP: $29.99

Sale Price: $24.99 (16% off)

Keep your knives sharp and avoid replacing your cutlery with this easy-to-use sharpener.

MacBook Pro 13.3-Inch 2.4GHz Intel Core i5 256GB – Silver (Refurbished)

MSRP: $650

Sale Price: $349.99 (46% off)

Want a great deal on a MacBook? Buy refurbished. This 2011 MacBook Pro model still stands the test of time and you can save hundreds off it now.

WalletGuard24: Smart Bluetooth Wallet

MSRP: $89.95

Sale Price: $79.95 (11% off)

Never lose your wallet again! This smart wallet syncs with an app so you'll always know where it is. Plus, the wallet's built-in battery lasts for up to 2 months, so you'll have plenty of time to find it. 

LUMI Self-Sanitizing Toilet Brush And Base

MSRP: $39.99

Sale Price: $31.99 (20% off)

It may not be the most glamorous gift, but every toilet needs a brush — and this one keeps itself clean so you don't have to.

Mini Cordless Car Vacuum Cleaner

MSRP: $49.99

Sale Price: $39.99 (20% off)

When you're cleaning out your car, having to tug and maneuver the cable to reach those tough spots can be extremely annoying. This vacuum resolves that problem by being completely cordless.

Original HD Mask 1080p Security Camera

MSRP: $99

Sale Price: $69.99 (29% off)

Want to keep an eye on your space? The Mask looks like any old USB wall charger but has a built-in 1080p HD camera that streams directly to your phone.

The MeatStick True Wireless Meat Thermometer: Xtender Set

MSRP: $84.99

Sale Price: $59.99 (29% off)

No, you can't eat this MeatStick®, but it will make sure that your food is safe to eat with a variety of thermometers intended for different meat.

VOLTA Levitating Light Bulb

MSRP: $149.99

Sale Price: $89.99 (40% off)

This clever, enchanted little bulb makes a great decor piece for your bedroom or office.

Leather Notebooks And Journals

MSRP: $39

Sale Price: $35 (10% off)

Got a bookworm in your life? Encourage them to write their own stories with these beautiful leather notebooks and journals.

Holy Smokes! Batman Poster

MSRP: $36.99

Sale Price: $33.29 (10% off)

Perfect for any Batman enthusiast, this cool poster shows the progression of the Batmobile, printed on museum quality paper.

Spinning Car Aromatherapy Diffuser

MSRP: $15.99

Sale Price: $12.99 (18% off)

While it's not quite a bobbling hula dancer on your dash, this spinning diffuser is almost as fun and will make your car smell great.

Infinity Glow LED Beer Pong Table

MSRP: $579

Sale Price: $549 (5% off)

This is easily the coolest beer pong table we've ever seen. It may look like it belongs in a bar, but just imagine it in your house…

TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones

MSRP: $259

Sale Price: $78.99 (69% off)

These high-end, noise-cancelling wireless headphones let you enjoy the pinnacle of audio tech without breaking the bank.

AirDock 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

MSRP: $99.99

Sale Price: $34.99 (65% off)

Got a lot of Apple accessories? Charge them all with this doc that supports an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time.

