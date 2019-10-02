Apple AirPods are everywhere these days. The problem is they’re not cheap, coming in at a whopping $160. Still, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the convenience and flexibility of wireless listening. You just have to look somewhere else. Namely, this article! We’ve rounded up 10 of the best, most cost-effective wireless headphones on the market and they’re all on sale.

MSRP: $229.98

Sale Price: $99.99 (56% off)

These true wireless headphones go above and beyond the standard earbuds offering up to 150 hours of battery life with the included charging case and elite IPX7 water resistance. Better yet, they’re fully optimized for traveling the world because they come with the Aunu translator app, which can translate over 30 languages on the go.

MSRP: $59.99

Sale Price: $39.99 (33% off)

Designed for an active lifestyle, these ergonomic earbuds fit snugly in your ears and won’t fall out even under the toughest workout circumstances. They’re rain-proof, dust-proof, and sweat-proof so you can take them out on the trail and with the included charging case, they’ll last up to 12 hours on a single charge.

MSRP: $189.95

Sale Price: $74.99 (60% off)

These high-end earbuds are even more impressive (and worthy of your interest!) when you realize that they’re built from 100% recycled plastic. They may have budget construction but these earbuds have no shortage of features from a 100-hour battery life with the included charging case to Bluetooth 5.0.

MSRP: $34.99

Sale Price: $29.99 (14% off)

Look familiar? The i12s emulate the AirPod design and pack many of the same features into slightly larger earbuds. Of course, what sets them apart is the price tag.

MSRP: $250

Sale Price: $99 (60% off)

Designed by award-winning audio engineers, these Kickstarter-funded earbuds feature proprietary noise-cancelling and sound seal technology for a distraction-free listening experience anywhere you go.

MSRP: $59.99

Sale Price: $54.99 (8% off)

Built for elite athletes, these earphones come equipped with adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks to ensure your music stays in your ears no matter how hard you go. They’re lightweight and IPX4 sweat- and water-resistant so they’re built for anything.

MSRP: $79

Sale Price: $64.99 (17% off)

These earbuds have been newly optimized for a better fit, better Bluetooth connection, and an improved microphone for taking calls on the go. They’re user-friendly, practical, and offer extremely high-quality sound making them a great option for anyone who’s making a lot of calls on their way to meetings.

MSRP: $109.99

Sale Price: $29.99 (72% off)

Emulating the AirPods design, the AirSounds 2 are making true wireless listening even more accessible. They offer auto-pairing, wireless charging, and touch controls for ultimate flexibility, all for a fraction of the cost of AirPods.

MSRP: $79.99

Sale Price: $39 (51% off)

These budget-friendly headphones offer a four-hour battery life, a built-in mic to take calls on the go, and an IPX rating that makes them great for wearing in stormy weather.

MSRP: $119

Sale Price: $44.99 (62% off)

These headphones are ergonomically designed to sit comfortably in and around your ears so they won’t budge while you’re running, box jumping, or doing other intense aerobic activity. Each earphone features its own speaker, Bluetooth chip, battery, and mic so you can separate them and treat them as earpieces if you’d like to keep another ear open to your surroundings.

