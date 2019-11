During a pressurization test of SpaceX's Starship Mk1 at its testing facility in Boca Chica on Wednesday, the rocket appeared to suffer a mishap and exploded with clouds of gas billowing into the air. Watch the video below:

starship mk1 just blew off into pieces! As part of pressure testing today the top tank cap just couldn't hold the internal pressure! Maybe MK 1 will be repaired and soon? / credit: lab padre #starship #bocachica #spacex @spaceXcentric @Erdayastronaut @austinbarnard45 @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/dSjQYgyi84 — Race to Orbit (@RaceOrbit) November 20, 2019

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk reacted to the incident by saying they would "move to the Mk3 design."

Absolutely, but to move to Mk3 design. This had some value as a manufacturing pathfinder, but flight design is quite different. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2019

[Via Twitter]