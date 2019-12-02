Sorry Elon, But We Would Sooner Drive This Mashed Potato Cybertruck Than The Real Thing
We thought we were done with the Cybertruck. We'd seen everything there was to see, read all the jokes there were to be made, and assumed it had been towed back to the Cybertruck bodyshop for window repair and a general makeover. We thought, on the whole, that it was very ugly, and we didn't much care for it.
But this Cybertruck? Made of mashed potatoes? As Keats says, beauty is truth, and the truth is that the mashed potato Cybertruck is beautiful.
Go follow this artistic genius on Instagram, where apparently he makes potatomages (that's potato homages) every Thanksgiving.
An icon.
[Via Twitter]