We thought we were done with the Cybertruck. We'd seen everything there was to see, read all the jokes there were to be made, and assumed it had been towed back to the Cybertruck bodyshop for window repair and a general makeover. We thought, on the whole, that it was very ugly, and we didn't much care for it.

But this Cybertruck? Made of mashed potatoes? As Keats says, beauty is truth, and the truth is that the mashed potato Cybertruck is beautiful.

My brother has been working on a mashed potato cybertruck for over an hour pic.twitter.com/Bze4kOKiHy — Dan Milano (@DanMilanoHere) November 29, 2019

The windows have been mashed, by popular request. pic.twitter.com/iJxVxhVIxU — Dan Milano (@DanMilanoHere) November 29, 2019

Go follow this artistic genius on Instagram, where apparently he makes potatomages (that's potato homages) every Thanksgiving.

Greg says you can follow him on Instagram, he makes a mashterpiece every year https://t.co/VLHlKAR4RX pic.twitter.com/CUbogIjmUH — Dan Milano (@DanMilanoHere) November 29, 2019

An icon.

[Via Twitter]