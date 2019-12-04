Someone Made An Interactive Augmented Reality Periodic Table And It's Really Cool
Technology is just real-life magic.
[Via Twitter]
Technology is just real-life magic.
[Via Twitter]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
"I WROTE YOU A THREE-PAGE LETTER CONTAINING SOME OF MY THOUGHTS," the man who murdered Jo Cox told me, replying to a letter I had sent to him in prison. His note was short, just half a side of A4 paper, and there was no sign of the other three pages he mentioned.
Congressman Nunes was asked about his communication with Lev Parnas by The Intercept and instead of answering, or denying comment, he started to record the interaction himself.
Wayne Hsiung has spent the last half decade rescuing sick, dying animals from factory farms. Now, he's facing prison time of up to 60 years.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Technology is just real-life magic.
Was she the reason he was alive today?
Has our investment in debunking worked?
In the ninth entry of the DC Cinematic universe, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman is reunited with Chris Pine and the film includes appearances from Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal.
Wood planks unearthed during subway construction in Rome show just how far the empire's trade networks spread.
Over the last 10 years, a steady stream of new series has turned into an unstoppable flood. But if you can survive the onslaught, there are ample rewards.
Wait till the end of the video to hear it.
My mother grew up knowing that her father had wanted to be a writer — and, along with the red hair and the freckles, she inherited those aspirations. So did I.
Meteorites are an unappreciated food source for a specific metal-loving microorganism, according to new research.
Looking for a great pair of wireless headphones? The Kharbon IP67's are designed with supreme water resistance to deliver elite audio in any weather. Get an extra 20 percent off $67.15 when you use GREENMONDAY20.
Also a six-minute song whose only lyric is "Ah." Welcome to the opera!
As psychiatrists and philosophers begin to define a pervasive mental health crisis triggered by climate change, they ask who is really sick: the individual or society?
Where does the rabbit end and the stuffed animals begin?
A lawsuit says that a federal prison work camp employed no fewer than seven officers who took advantage of their access and authority to sexually abuse the women in their control.
Edible ball gags and rose water aspic are just the beginning for Spiral Theory Test Kitchen, which embraces a playful, chaotic culinary practice.
For Luci Romberg, being set on fire and being hit by a car are what constitutes a normal work day.
The Medicare-for-all debate has become a minefield for Democrats — and it's not clear that any candidate has a safe path through it.
Many remote Alaska Native villages have no law enforcement at all. But state troopers can be found in wealthier, and mainly non-Native, suburbs. Why?
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
We'd pay to see this show.
Split into teams, and try to coax your partners into guessing the phrase before time runs out. It's easy to learn, so everyone can join in on the fun.
What's the point of food-art if we can't eat it?
Besides the sweet-natured giant yellow bird, he also played the misanthropic bellyacher Oscar the Grouch.
A majority of people experiencing homelessness across the world have a history of concussions and other traumatic brain injuries, according to new research out this week.
Cafeteria gossip has always been an unforgiving playground of debate.
Authenticity used to be the buzzword when it came to food. While the word still matters, its definition isn't as simple as it used to be.
A recently deceased sperm whale found was found with a tightly wound ball of marine debris in its stomach, including an alarming assortment of plastics.
"Well, you never know who is self-identifying as a journalist these days," Pelosi, played by McKinnon, told Jost. "That word doesn't mean what it used to."
How the real estate industry undermined black homeownership.
The McChicken doesn't capture the same excitement as Popeyes's fried chicken sandwich, so a direct competitor is on the way.
Ryan Reynolds (actor, gin connoisseur) discovers he's an unplayable character in a video game, coming in theaters on July 3, 2020.
Various official Baby Yoda toys will be available in a few months, but anyone with access to a 3D printer can print their own right now.
Need to brush up on your world history and geography? These maps hold the key to a better understanding. Plus, they look cool as hell.
Monica Ruiz, the actress from the controversial Peloton ad, makes an escape from exercise in this ad for Ryan Reynolds's gin brand.
The photographer who X-rayed Chernobyl, a Londoner's road trip though North America and other best photos of the week.
The creator of Scientific Content Analysis, or SCAN, says the tool can identify deception. Law enforcement has used his method for decades, even though there's no reliable science behind it. Even the CIA and FBI have bought in.
All things considered, it's very lucky that nobody appeared to be injured, though they might need a change of clothes.
Gambino the cat has an amazing ability to meow like human speech.
Brother Nature, an Instagram celebrity famous for taking photos with animals, was brutally attacked in Miami.
The Tata Nano was the cheapest car you could buy brand new. As the saying goes, you get what you pay for.
Perfect for bringing the joy of choice to a new generation of young adventurers — and filling mom and dad with goofy-smile memories.
We regret to inform you that the brands have made a once fun if NSFW meme a creation from hell.
Elevators always tend to have mirrors. Is it for safety and monitoring reasons — or something else entirely?
Artists on Twitter say that their work is regularly stolen by armies of bots that generate t-shirts from popular designs—and they've got the receipts to prove it.
Christopher Hook, an attorney from Southern California, found himself in hot water after bombarding the law firm his clients were suing with more than 100 emails peppered with ridiculously over-the-top profanities.
Oklahoma Sooners Wide Receiver CeeDee Lamb does some very impressive footwork on this outstanding play against the Baylor Bears.