Caroline Eriksson, a sculpture artist from Oslo, Norway built a life-sized gingerbread Groot, the sentient tree-like creature from Guardians of the Galaxy.

"This years Christmas gingerbread project! It took me 5 weeks, 1 for planning and 4 to build. It has a wire mesh structure underneath to fill out the shape, since it's 1:1 scale."

Click through below to see the extraordinary work that Eriksson put into this holiday masterpiece.

I made a gingerbread Groot!


[Via BoingBoing]

