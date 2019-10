How was your morning commute? We can almost guarantee it was better than these Pittsburghers', after the back half of their bus fell through a collapsing street:

For those curious, the heaviest part of the bus is the back because that's where the engine is located. This bus was stopped at a red light at the time this occurred. pic.twitter.com/HT3DNQxNCR — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) October 28, 2019

Incredible video of the bus in the sink hole downtown at 10th and Penn. You can see water spraying under the roadway. pic.twitter.com/BBNPmtG3QR — Heather Abraham (@KDKAHeather) October 28, 2019

Luckily, only two people were on board and they were both able to safely exit the bus.