Watch Rivian's Electric Truck Pull Off A True Tank Turn, Doing A 360 Without Moving At All
Rivian's much-hyped electric pickup truck is set to be released late next year, and the company is ready to start showing off what it can do.
As the mall declines, American Dream — a "destination" at the height of capitalism — rises. Welcome to the era of the post-shopping mall.
How superfans of the band built a private — and far more valuable — version of LinkedIn.
There's so much torque here it shouldn't be allowed.
She makes a strong case here. She's six and a half and it is her weekend off.
James Harris Jackson killed Timothy Caughman as "practice" for a mass attack on black men in Times Square.
Local authorities are dumbfounded by a flock of drones that recently began performing nighttime flights over northeast Colorado with no apparent purpose or operators (at least, none they've been able to identify so far).
Rivian's much-hyped electric pickup truck is set to be released sometime next year, and the company is ready to start showing off what it can do.
Video interviews and group texts obtained by The Times show men describing their platoon leader in grim terms.
A roundup of ten of the best feuds from the 2010s. The list includes Donald Trump fighting with Rosie O'Donnell, Drake and Push-T, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift, and Kim Kardashian beefing with, well, a lot of other women.
"Instead of letting the blue bot continue to learn, the red bot hacks the system, falling down and not playing the game as it should."
Sarcos Robotics has spent the past 20 years building the ultimate powered robot exosuit. Early next year, its Guardian XO wearable robot will ship to the first customers.
It's been a tough day, what with the life-threatening situation and everything.
A Google form I set up has given me disturbing new insights into humanity in all its filth, says B3ta.com co-founder Rob Manuel.
"If I had a comment on my own trailer ... I sometimes felt there was too much fur covering [the actors'] own faces."
Sometimes all you have to do to devastate your enemy is to use your words.
Online shoppers are expected to send back way more purchases this holiday season compared to years past and those returns come with a heavy toll on the environment.
Posters for "Ad Astra," "Portrait of a Lady on Fire," and more took our breath away this year.
We don't know what we did to deserve this.
As researchers learn more about how exercise fights chronic ills like heart disease and diabetes, doctors may soon be able to treat physical activity as the powerful medicine it is.
It's a collision course, but in the best way.
Only half the stuff we take back to the store goes back on the shelves.
Likely several hundred pounds heavier than the record-holding Mekong giant catfish, the ray reportedly weighed nearly 880 pounds.
The shopping plaza needed to find the culprit. Here's what they saw from the dashcam footage of another car.
Martin Lewis died in obscurity in 1962; a retired art teacher who had found some success in his early career, but was largely forgotten after the Great Depression took away the demand for his craft, leaving Lewis to spend his last three decades teaching other people how to etch.
During an unprecedented tech boom, the Bay Area asked itself who its real enemies were — and nobody liked the answers.
Marques Brownlee explores the Solarius Zenith, the most expensive iPhone in the world, equipped with 24-carat gold and 137 diamonds.
After enormous lobbying efforts, Monsanto's GMO soybeans, treated with Roundup, became the country's largest export, as cancer rates and other health issues skyrocketed.
In Japan campaigns last 12 days, in Australia they last 33 to 68 days, and in America they last forever. Why?
You can move its body wherever you damn well please — it's not gonna move its head.
The heart and soul of the Marvel machine has been the friendship between Tony Stark and Steve Rogers.
There is substantial but inconsistent evidence that as carbon-dioxide levels rise, they could affect human cognition.
Roundabouts have been demonstrated many safety and environmental benefits — but Americans are not fans. What's the beef with them?
More carbon emissions come from lost electricity than the chemical industry.
Keith Gessen writes about the drama of disciplining a toddler, sharing parenting advice from Nancy Samalin's "Love and Anger," Louise Bates Ames and Frances Ilg's "Your Three-Year-Old: Friend of Enemy."
Welcome to Monowi, Nebraska, a town where your mayor is your librarian and bartender.
Paroled from prison, Kelly Savage entered a world that could feel as restrictive as the one she left.
America is lonely, unequal and worried. Also maybe needs a snack and a nap. Styles photographers went out to identify magic, anxiety and transformation in 2019.
Or is it some kind of car-insurance scam?
As it enters its 125th year of existence, Barbour looks ahead while keeping one foot planted firmly in the past.
As Black players in Europe endure racist incidents with increasing regularity, striker Romelu Lukaku speaks out about what he has endured: "It's crazy."
He spent 19 bitcoin to buy his pizza. Today that money would be worth roughly $137,000 today.
Do fireworks scare your dog? Give this anxiety vest a try, and maybe things can stay calm for the New Year.
America continues to lead — and to innovate.
Every time he frees one of his hands to reach for more chalk, our inner screams get just a bit louder.
The first thing to realize is that new-year resolutions are a self-defeating sham inimical to the process of real and lasting change. But you can, maybe, eat a bit better.
A celebration of the 24 greatest feline roles — from Milo and Otis to Austin Powers to That Darn Cat to Pet Sematary to Harry and Tonto to Breakfast at Tiffany's — with no CGI, human-cat hybrids in sight.
What sort of black magic is this?