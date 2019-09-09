It’s easy to forget how fast we’re traveling through space since we don’t really feel the motion of the travel, just like we don’t really perceive the motion when we’re in a vehicle that’s driving at a constant speed. But as this video from planetary scientist Dr James O’Donoghue shows, we are traveling at an incredibly high velocity. And if you think the velocity of Earth’s rotation is already pretty fast, prepare to have your mind boggled by how much faster the Earth is rotating the Sun and the Sun is orbiting the Milky Way.

New! Relative Cosmic Velocities

Driving on a highway at a constant speed, you don't really feel your motion (aside from the vibrations). In the same way, we also don't 'feel' these cosmic velocities pic.twitter.com/2Pfq2tgurd — Dr James O'Donoghue (@physicsJ) September 8, 2019

[Via Twitter]