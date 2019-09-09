CHASING STARS
The Relative Velocity Of Earth’s Rotation, Visualized In Comparison To Other Cosmic Velocities
It’s easy to forget how fast we’re traveling through space since we don’t really feel the motion of the travel, just like we don’t really perceive the motion when we’re in a vehicle that’s driving at a constant speed. But as this video from planetary scientist Dr James O’Donoghue shows, we are traveling at an incredibly high velocity. And if you think the velocity of Earth’s rotation is already pretty fast, prepare to have your mind boggled by how much faster the Earth is rotating the Sun and the Sun is orbiting the Milky Way.
