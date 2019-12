VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE

Infowars host Owen Shroyer interrupted House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler's opening statement during the impeachment hearing today, crying "Americans are sick of your impeachment scam and sick of the Democrats' treason."

And here's a video of Shroyer shouting as he is being escorted away:

Protestor disrupts impeachment hearing, shouting that Nadler and Dems are committing "treason" pic.twitter.com/rl82VQ28nx — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 9, 2019



[Read more about the incident here]